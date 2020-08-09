Govt forms tax review committee for 2021 budget

SECRETARY to the Treasury Fredson Yamba says an inter-ministerial Tax Policy Review Committee (TPRC) for the 2021 national budget has been constituted.

Giving an update on the July 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget preparations, Yamba said the committee comprises experts in direct taxes, mining matters, customs and excise, and value added tax.

He said in addition, an inter-ministerial Non-Tax Policy Review Committee (NTPRC), comprising experts from all revenue generating ministries and agencies, has also been constituted to assess proposed options and recommend the best possible non-tax measures for the 2021 national budget.

He said the two committees were currently evaluating the submissions from stakeholders.

“The evaluation and analysis process will run up to 21st August, 2020, however, in instances where a respective committee seeks clarity on a particular submission, virtual consultations with stakeholders will be arranged. According to Part XVI, Article 202 (1) and (3), of Constitution of Zambia (2016), the Minister of Finance is mandated to prepare and present the National Budget (estimates of revenue and expenditure) before the National Assembly, not later than ninety (90) days prior to the commencement of the next financial year for parliamentary approval on or before 31st December.

Accordingly, the Minister of Finance is expected to deliver the 2021 national budget on Friday, 25th September, 2020,” he said.

Yamba said in July 2020, the treasury released K11.17 billion to finance developmental programmes and public service delivery.

He said out of the total amount, K1.48 billion was for transfer payments, subsidies, and social benefits, of which K585 million went towards the payment of pensioners under the Public Service Pensions Fund and K1.45 billion went to financial and non-financial assets, while K1.2 billion financed various government programmes.

He said for subsidies and agriculture sector social-benefit programmes, the treasury released K318.5 million of which, K185.5 million was channelled towards the on-going construction of maize-grain storage facilities under the Food Reserve Agency, K103 million to the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) to finance activities related to the vulnerable but viable farmers and lastly K30 million was released for the Food Security Pack Programme.

“These interventions, in-tandem with other activities under the community development and social sector umbrella, are key in the government’s drive to empower the rural poor and create sustainable livelihoods for them.

In July 2020, K593 million was released towards social benefits, of which, K585 million was for the payment of pensioners under the Public service pension fund whilst K8 million went towards Social Cash Transfer programme,” Yamba said.

“K900 million was released to recapitalise the National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE). Through this capital injection, NATSAVE will meet the minimum capital requirements set by the Bank of Zambia, enabling it to access the Bank of Zambia K10 billion Medium Term Refinancing Facility (MTRF). With a clean balance sheet, NATSAVE is expected to enhance provision of affordable financing to both SMEs and households. We are confident that through NATSAVE, more SMEs will now access the K10 billion facility from BoZ.”

He said K38.4 million was released to the education sector for existing capital projects.

Yamba said the treasury also released K62.7 million for water and sanitation projects, K34.2 million for the Kafue bulk water project, and K20 million for works under the Millennium Challenge Account Programme.

He said the funding of water and sanitation projects was part of the government’s accelerated response in ensuring that relevant services and amenities are provided in fighting COVID-19, and other health challenges induced by poor water and sanitation facilities.

Yamba said K372.1 million went to road sector infrastructure while K23.5 million was released for development of electricity infrastructure in rural areas through the Rural Electrification Programme.

He said in the month under review, the treasury released K889 million towards transfers and subsidies.

Yamba said under the transfer’s category, K270 million was channelled towards supporting operations of Grant Aided Institutions such as Road Development Agency which got K9.8 million, Food Reserve Agency K6.3 million, and National Assembly K5.5 million.

He said in addition, K97 million Local Government Equalisation Fund was released to support the operations of local authorities.

Yamba further said the Treasury released K79 million for operations of public universities while public hospitals received K52 million.

He said in the same month, K437.5 million was released for general operations of ministries, provinces, and agencies while the purchase of essential drugs and medical supplies in public health institutions was allocated K550 million, and court operations under the judiciary got K33 million.

Yamba said other key beneficiaries were Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit which was released K22 million for various COVID-19 related activities and the Zambia Statistical Agency which received K17.3 million to support preparatory activities for the 2020 National Census which is scheduled to begin in some weeks.

He said in line with the government’s commitment to reduce indebtedness, K3.2 billion was released towards the payment of both domestic and external debt.

“We also released a sum of K281.4 million towards the dismantling of liabilities owed by various ministries and agencies to several suppliers of goods and services. Further, K20 million was disbursed to help dismantle liabilities under the compensation and awards provision. The government, in July 2020, spent K3.5 billion on the public service wage bill. In addition, K11 million was channelled towards chief’s subsidies and retainer’s wages,” Yamba said.

“K74.6 million was released to Zambia Revenue Authority was for operations and domestic resource mobilisation activities. Through ZRA, we will strive to mobilise more domestic resources to respond to the various competing developmental needs of the country, including responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. This notwithstanding, we will continue to constrain public debt accumulation and endeavour to effectively implement public financial management regulations at all times.”

He said in the month under review, Zambia’s cooperating partners contributed K54.5 million to various socio-economic development activities.

Yamba said in June 2020, the government announced the commencement of preparations for the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2021 National Budget.

“To ensure broad-based consultations, we invited general public, private sector players, and non-state actors to make proposals on tax and non-tax policies for possible inclusion in the 2021 national budget. The measure was taken in the spirit of ensuring that the consultations on the 2021 national budget are broadened in line with the government’s policy of streamlining taxation and creating an enabling environment for business; employment creation; wealth generation; and, a sustainable future for all,” he said.

Yamba said a considerable proposal submission period ending on July 31, 2020 was set so that all citizens, including the youth, women groups, the private sector, and all other stakeholders and interest groups, participate in the formulation of the 2021 budget.

Yamba said although the notice for submissions had lapsed, proposals were still welcome for the period until August 12.

“This is to ensure that citizens, including the youth, women groups, the private sector, and all other stakeholders and interest groups that may feel left out in the preparation process, are included through receipt of their submission of tax and non-tax policy proposals for the 2021 national budget,” Yamba said.

He said in response to the initial call for proposals, the government received 145 quality submissions from umbrella organisations, institutional stakeholders, single-standing private businesses, civil society, and numerous individuals and citizens.

“We are pleased with the response because the submissions are generally in line with our commitment to promote an open, inclusive, participatory, and transparent preparation process that promotes citizen ownership of the national budget. Most submissions were also in line with the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP). The bulk of the submissions focused on agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism and mining sectors, among others,” he said.

Yamba said last month, stakeholder engagements for the 2021 national budget commenced at provincial level.

He said Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, Eastern and Central provinces were visited between July 15 and 21.

However, he said as the daily COVID-19 cases began to escalate, it became necessary to adjust the stakeholder engagement method from the interactive town-hall version, to virtual and electronic based consultative meetings for the remaining provinces.