JCTR reiterates call for deliberate attempts to protect the vulnerable

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection says the promotion of diet diversity and nutrition at household level remains imperative to ensure that households are not vulnerable and easily prone to COVID-19.

Releasing the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for the month of July 2020, acting programme manager for social and economic development Muchimba Siamachoka said the COVID-19 pandemic had continued to trigger a massive spike of uncertainty in Zambia.

Siamachoka said as at Wednesday August 5, the country had recorded over 7,000 cumulative cases even though recovery rates remained high.

She said the recent increase in death toll attributed to the virus had continued to raise concerns over strategies that have been employed to combat the pandemic.

“As a matter of fact, relaxation of adherence to safety guidelines and measures is being exhibited by both authorities and individuals. The economy has equally not been spared from the wave of uncertainty,” Siamachoka said. “In releasing the performance of the January to June 2020 National Budget on 31st July 2020, government through the Ministry of Finance alluded to fact that economic growth has been downgraded from the initial projected growth of at least three per cent to a negative growth of around minus 4.2 per cent.”

Siamachoka said this remains of concern to JCTR as it entails perpetuation of income inequalities especially for poor households which cannot afford nutrition and basic necessities needed to maintain human dignity.

She said the BNNB for July which stood at K7,204.24, saw an increase of K143.44 from the June 2020 basket which stood at K7,060.80.

Siamachoka said increases in the basket were recorded on the prices items such as pounded groundnuts that rose sharply from K33.77 to K102.16 for 1kg, chicken which increased by K58.81 from K144.33 to K203.14 for 5kg, soya pieces that rose to K135.85 from K90.55 for 2kg, other fruits moved from K251.63 to K283.33 for 14kg and sweet potatoes increased from K18.43 to K41.20 for 4kg.

“Other items such as rice, tomatoes and beans recorded price increase between K17 and K21 while cooking oil increased by slightly over K10 from K99.12 to K111.91 for 3.6lt. The July basket noted reductions in the price of items such as roller mealie meal that moved from K195.33 to K175.71, cassava flour moved from K211.75 to K135.50 and bananas that reduced K189.78 to K179.43. From the non-food but essential items the price of charcoal reduced significantly from K322.40 to K266.67 for two 90kg bags,” Siamachoka said.

She said recognising that the country was in the middle of health crisis, the promotion of diet diversity and nutrition at household level remains imperative to ensure that households are not vulnerable and easily prone to disease.

Siamachoka said from the July basket, JCTR remained pleased to note that prices of food items such as roller mealie meal and cassava flour have recorded decreases.

She implored households to deliberately incorporate roller mealie meal into their diets as it was higher in nutritional content and relatively cheaper than breakfast mealie meal.

“However, of concern from the basket is the increases recorded in the price of groundnuts and sweet potatoes that contain a wide range of nutrients and are seasonal products. The World Health Organisation guidelines provide that at least five portions of fruit and vegetables must be consumed in a day. The slight increases in the prices of other fruits such as apples and oranges is not desirable,” Siamachoka said. “The sad reality for most vulnerable households is that fruits are deemed as a luxury amongst competing needs. Even with a slight reduction recorded by the inflation rate for the month of July (dropping to 15.8 per cent from the Zambia Statistics Agency June statistics of 15.9 per cent). The eminent challenge is that stagnant real wages and reduced disposable income far outweigh this gain. The availability and affordability of most food products in the basket remains affected by disruptions to livelihoods across number of sectors in the economy.”

She said given the reality, JCTR reiterated the need for deliberate attempts to protect the most vulnerable segments of society.

Siamachoka said the recently announced COVID-19 Emergency Social Cash Transfer package was a prudent and timely intervention that needs to be scaled up beyond the targeted beneficiaries on the cash transfer database.