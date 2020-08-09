Msoni calls for expeditious enhancement of hospital capacities due to rising COVID-19

ALL Peoples Congress (APC) president Nason Msoni says more sensitisation against COVID-19 is needed to curb the global pandemic.

He says the rising number of fatalities (BID) happening in homes as result of the COVID-19 is deeply worrying and this undoubtedly calls for more public awareness and sensitisation programmes

In a statement, Msoni urged the government to also expeditiously enhance hospital capacities in view of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections in the country.

“Whereas the information regularly churned out by government is absolutely important in the fight against the coronavirus but we think that a corresponding enhancement of hospital capacities in terms of the procurement of the necessary equipment and drugs is absolutely important in the containment and in the fight against the COVID-19,” he said. “What our frontline health workers desperately need are adequate personal protective equipment and the necessary equipment for putting up a spirited fight against the coronavirus. The commitment of government should be to ensure that all our citizens have access to oxygen as required without any exception.”

Msoni said the need to equip Zambian hospitals with adequate equipment cannot be over emphasised in light of the current global epidemic.

“In the circumstances we don’t expect that the ordinary citizens should be sacrificed and shortchanged in favour of the political elites in accessing oxygen or accessing hospital equipment necessary for supporting life. The life of every Zambian is important, must be valued and supported in terms of seeking and accessing treatments for COVID-19,” he stressed.

Msoni added that it was prudent and imperative for the government to rollout outreach programmes to help further sensitise all citizens on the dangers of the COVID-19.