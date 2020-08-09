PF parading surrogates to insult Archbishop Mpundu – Luonde

PLUNDER has become a way of life for PF and they have created a legal system that will authorise and glorify it, says Fr Richard Luonde.

The NDC national chairman says “insulting the truth is self-destruction and the only feature that supports you is the devil”.

He said it was shameful that the PF had paraded some surrogates to attack and insult Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu.

In an interview, Fr Luonde said the PF today was a party without face.

“Plunder has become a way of life for the PF and they have created a legal system that will authorise and glorify it. The PF has invited the devil to be their director. We have never witnessed corruption as in PF today,” Fr Luonde charged. “PF today is a party of no face, no character, no humility, but a party simply bent on destroying the country, Zambia. The PF are dinning on the tables of thieves.”

He said sincere men of God should stand up and tell the PF the truth.

Fr Luonde said it was uncalled for that some corrupt Church leaders had gone mute while Archbishop Mpundu was being insulted.

“Sincere men of God, come out and speak out on the ills destroying the country. The surrogates and sympathisers of the sinking boat, come out and speak up. Zambians are dying because the people who are supposed to supply medicine and give them hope are busy pocketing money,” Fr Luonde said. “The party they elected has neglected them. How do you insult Bishop Mpundu? The Catholic Church had a great input to make PF win in 2011. Without the Church, especially the Catholic Church, the MMD could not have lost power. But look what is coming out of the small people insulting the Church!”

Fr Luonde said a shell was what is governing the country today.

“What is governing us today in Zambia is a shell. It will be controlled by foreigners. No matter how you insult the Church, nothing will change. Politics is for service and not what is happening today. People should celebrate the creation of God and not thieves that we have today. Politics is not a dirty game and it will never be,” he said. “Genuine Christians should stand up and defend Bishop Mpundu from insults. The PF has invited the devil to be their director. We have never seen this before. It is only thieves and destroyers that can attack Bishop Mpundu. Insulting the truth is self-destruction and the only feature that supports you is the devil.”

Fr Luonde encouraged Zambians to start preparing for 2021 and vote en masse.

“Zambians stand up, register in mass so that in August, come and vote in a mass and remove this government that has no heart for Zambians,” he said.

Fr Luonde said all surrogates insulting Archbishop Mpundu would be quickly sent to the consuming fire of hell.

This week Lusaka PF secretary Kennedy Kamba accused Archbishop Mpundu of creating a wedge between the ruling party and the Catholic Church.

This followed the clergyman’s condemnation of Bill 10 and dictatorship in the country.