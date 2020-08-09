Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu of Lusaka Archdiocese says Zambia is not a Christian nation.
Archbishop Mpundu says personally he was not so enthusiastic about “some of our brothers and sisters in the Christian area today who will say Zambia is a Christian nation”.
“No! Zambia is not a Christian nation. This is not a theocracy! Zambia is not a theocracy [but] a democracy – at least we want it to be a democracy. Right now it is not because all the elements are pointing to a dictatorial regime in everything, except in name,” says Archbishop Mpundu.
“You don’t make a nation Christian by a declaration. It was done by Frederick Chiluba [and] a group of people who belong to a very militant kind of Christianity. I told Chiluba, he must be turning in his grave, when we went to State House in one of those meetings with the President. I said ‘where did you consult other Christian bodies?’ It just came one day [and] we were declared a Christian nation. I said that is wrong! You don’t make a Christian nation by declaration. It is what you do [and] how you behave…We are not a Christian nation [but] we just claim to be a Christian nation.”
What does it mean to be a Christian nation? Firstly, to be a Christian means to be like Christ. In which way can we say this country and its leadership is like Christ or is trying to be like Christ? Look at its conduct – cruelty, corruption, immorality, inhumanity, criminality, hypocrisy, injustice, insolence and all other evils!
We are told in Matthew 7:21,
“Not everyone that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.
In this part of the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus warns against false prophets.
This verse is paralleled by Luke 6:46, but in Luke the phrasing is directed at the crowd itself, while in Matthew it is against the hypothetical false prophets.
This verse states that some of those who claim to be good Christians will be rejected by Jesus if they have not carried out the will of God.
Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu of Lusaka Archdiocese says Zambia is not a Christian nation.
Archbishop Mpundu says personally he was not so enthusiastic about “some of our brothers and sisters in the Christian area today who will say Zambia is a Christian nation”.
“No! Zambia is not a Christian nation. This is not a theocracy! Zambia is not a theocracy [but] a democracy – at least we want it to be a democracy. Right now it is not because all the elements are pointing to a dictatorial regime in everything, except in name,” says Archbishop Mpundu.
“You don’t make a nation Christian by a declaration. It was done by Frederick Chiluba [and] a group of people who belong to a very militant kind of Christianity. I told Chiluba, he must be turning in his grave, when we went to State House in one of those meetings with the President. I said ‘where did you consult other Christian bodies?’ It just came one day [and] we were declared a Christian nation. I said that is wrong! You don’t make a Christian nation by declaration. It is what you do [and] how you behave…We are not a Christian nation [but] we just claim to be a Christian nation.”
What does it mean to be a Christian nation? Firstly, to be a Christian means to be like Christ. In which way can we say this country and its leadership is like Christ or is trying to be like Christ? Look at its conduct – cruelty, corruption, immorality, inhumanity, criminality, hypocrisy, injustice, insolence and all other evils!
We are told in Matthew 7:21,
“Not everyone that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.
In this part of the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus warns against false prophets.
This verse is paralleled by Luke 6:46, but in Luke the phrasing is directed at the crowd itself, while in Matthew it is against the hypothetical false prophets.
This verse states that some of those who claim to be good Christians will be rejected by Jesus if they have not carried out the will of God.