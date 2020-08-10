Govt deploys police to enforce Covid measures

GOVERNMENT will deploy police officers in public places to enforce public health measures on the coronavirus pandemic, as the country records six new deaths.

Giving a coronavirus pandemic update in Lusaka yesterday, health minister Chitalu Chilufya said the directive to deploy police officers came from President Edgar Lungu during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“This morning, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu addressed Cabinet and took note of the Covid situation in the country; and has directed through Cabinet, immediate escalation in the response to stop the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “The measures will include the following: The Ministry of Home Affairs will deploy police and other security officers in public places to ensure the enforcement of COVID-19 public health measures and presidential directives. Further, the Ministry of Local Government will aggressively and non-compromisingly enforce adherence to public health measures and presidential directives, particularly in markets, trading places and bus stops.”

Dr Chilufya further said the operation of bars and night clubs that “has been seen to resume in some parts of Lusaka will be frowned upon and security agencies will be on board to ensure that these do not operate”.

“We are not issuing licences or permits to operate bars, neither are we allowing restaurants to operate as bars. And these are places where people are getting Covid from,” Dr Chilufya said.

And Dr Chilufya said the country had recorded new deaths and infections within 24 hours.

“We have recorded five brought-in-dead cases from within Lusaka, and these are coming from the high-density compound. The deaths also include one facility death in Ndola. Therefore, we have recorded six deaths in the last 24 hours,” said Dr Chilufya. “Zambia in the last 24 hours has recorded 125 new cases of COVID-19 out of the 454 tests done. This brings the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases to 8,210. The cases that we have picked include 66 that have been identified through routine screening in Lusaka, Solwezi, Ndola and Kitwe. So, 34 in Lusaka, 19 in Solwezi, Ndola, 11 and two in Kitwe; 23 contacts to known cases in Lusaka, five in Ndola, two in Chingola. And 21 have been identified through hospital screening: 10 in Lusaka, eight in Ndola, two in Kitwe and one in Solwezi; and three are health workers.”

He said currently there were 72 patients are admitted to the Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre in Lusaka.

Dr Chilufya said 30 of these are on oxygen support, while two are critical and in the intensive care unit.

“We have discharged 104 persons in the last 24 hours; and that brings our coverage to 6,802” said Dr Chilufya.