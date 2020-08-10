Unpopular Lungu fed on lies – Priest

THE cost of living among our poor people is too high and unbearable but people surrounding you are lying to you that you are still popular on the ground, Fr Andrew Chewe Mukosa has told President Edgar Lungu.

He warns that if people continue to die of strokes and hypertension while others are reduced to beggars because their money is locked up, President Lungu’s government risked becoming a serial-killer, which would be an unfortunate trademark for the Head of State to bear.

In an open letter to the President, Fr Mukosa, a guardian at the Franciscan Novitiate at Itimpi in Garneton, Kitwe, who is also known as the ‘social teacher’ because of his solid stance on the social teachings of the Catholic Church, described the constitutional amendment Bill 10 that the ruling PF is determined to push through as useless.

The clergyman, however, praised the Head of State for having made some strides in certain areas in government but urged him to work on reducing the high fuel prices, the cost of electricity, cost of food as well as addressing the moral decay being exhibited by leaders in the ruling party and the high unemployment numbers.

Fr Mukosa stated that the people surrounding the President have destroyed the country by feeding him with lies.

He said there was need to protect the President by telling him the truth on the real situation on the ground.

Fr Mukosa said as a person who interacts with the common man, the situation on the ground indicates that the President was not popular in the country but that there was still room for him to regain his lost popularity by censuring people in his inner circle such as Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo who has been issuing alarming statements that the ruling party will get power at all costs.

“Let me begin by praising you, our beloved President, that you have done a lot for this country. Road networks, hospitals and schools are well done. The ministers surrounding you are just busy destroying you by not telling you the truth. The one who loves you will protect you. The people of Zambia are very annoyed because of the following reasons and do not take it lightly: electricity tariffs are too high to afford, work on it. Fuel is too high to afford. Civil Servants who got loans from banks and other financial institutions experience double loan deductions, you are stealing from your own people, because the government does not send these deductions to the lenders and as such, the banks have started deducting from their bank accounts. This means that they are experiencing double deductions. You can’t know because the people surrounding you cannot tell you, but get it from me,” Fr Mukosa stated. “The people of Zambia are not happy with Bill 10 because the current Constitution does not discriminate against anyone in terms of sex, race, ethnicity etc. This means that the current Constitution protects everyone.”

Fr Mukosa also urged President Lungu to intervene in the liquidation of Zampost Micro-finance saying pensioners who deposited their savings in the institution have gravely suffered.

He said if people continue to die of strokes and hypertension while others are reduced to beggars because their money is locked up, President Lungu’s government risked becoming a serial-killer, which he said would be an unfortunate trademark for the Head of State to bear.

“…cost of living has become too high. People cannot afford proper meals. Work on it. The civil service is full of cadres. Everyone is boasting that he or she is connected to the President. Your typical example is the likes of your trusted personality Bowman Lusambo, he publicly says you will get power at all cost, and that he is your number one cadre, and you have decided to walk with him in such wickedness,” said Fr Mukosa. “Civil servants are working in fear. Work on this if you are a parent. What is on the ground is that you are not popular in Zambia, ‘but’ there is still room for you, as our father, to work on the above mentioned items. ‘A famous quote says that power without character will kill you’. For now, my Father, I end here. Food for Thought”