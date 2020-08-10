Zesco denies liability for $144m claimed by CEC

ZESCO Limited has denied liability for the US$144 million being claimed by Copperbelt Energy Corporation for loss of business, saying it was not a party to the Power Supply Agreement between CEC and KCM to be legally obligated to compensate CEC for any loss suffered.

It said CEC has continued to sell power to the defendant but shall aver that the trade is not based on any agreed and executed PSA but on a schedule of supply terms given to the defendant before April 1, 2020, which were received and acknowledged by the defendant.

This is in a matter where Zesco Limited and Konkola Copper Mines in liquidation have sued Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC for switching off the supply of power to KCM.

The plaintiffs want an order or declaration that the action by CEC to unilaterally restrict power supply to KCM contravenes the law as promulgated under the electricity Act (common carrier) (Declaration) Regulations Statutory Instrument No.57 of 2020.

Zesco and KCM want an order of injunction restraining CEC by itself, directors and officers or its agents from interfering in the time sheet agreement between Zesco and KCM through restricting KCM from receiving supply from Zesco pending determination of the matter.

Zesco in its reply to CEC’s defence said CEC entered into a binding agreement with KCM.

It stated that there is no conspiracy between itself and KCM to injure CECs business as Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa followed the outlined process and requisite law in issuing Statutory Instrument No.57 of 2020.

Zesco said itself and KCM are entitled to the reliefs outlined in their statement of claim as they are supported by SI No 57 of 2020.

CEC in its defence and counterclaim to Zecso and KCM’s claims said the decision by Nkhuwa to declare its transmission and distribution lines as common carriers under SI No.57 of 2020 is the epitome of conspiracy between Zesco and KCM.

It said that it supplied stable and reliable electricity to the mining firm during the life of the PSA therefore the term sheet signed between the two plaintiffs is a product of the conspiracy between them with intent to injure CEC in its business.

CEC said following Nkhuwa’s directives to declare the transmission and distribution lines as common carriers, power was restored to KCM within hours and in any case CEC was contractually and legally entitled to restrict the supply of electricity to KCM’s facilities due to its indebtedness to CEC.

But in its defence and counterclaim in an application where CEC is demanding $144 million, Zesco said it did not impose non-negotiable and unilateral terms to CEC but rather proposed commercially viable terms commensurate to its operational costs of generating power.

“The first defendant shall aver that it did not impose onerous on the plaintiff but proposed terms of its trade with CEC in faith. Both parties independently exercised their freedom of contract to enter or reject the terms of the Power Supply Agreement,” Zesco said.

It stated that it did not impose the terms for the PSA but proposed terms that are commercially realistic to which CEC was obliged to accept or reject.

Zesco said it is not the only player in the energy sector and cannot be held at ransom to agree to terms that are not only commercially viable as that would hinder its operations to provide quality and reliable power supply to CEC and the nation.

It argued that its conduct did not amount to oppressive bargaining as CEC wanted to continue receiving power on the same old terms of the expired Bulk Supply Agreement which lasted for 23 years and proved unsustainable and onerous on Zesco.

Zesco claimed that it was not aware nor privy to the negotiations of CEC and KCM with regards to the renewal of the PSA.

“The first defendant shall aver that it did not conspire with the Minister nor KCM to injure CEC’s business but rather exercised its legal right to enter into a PSA with KCM to supply power and wheel the power using CEC’s infrastructure which was duly declared as common carriers by the powers given to the minister via Statutory Instrument No. 57 of 2020,” Zesco said. “The particulars of conspiracy are not only baseless but malicious and in bad taste. The first defendant entered into the term sheet with KCM in good faith like any other customer that wanted to buy its power. CEC was adamant and insisted on maintaining the expired terms of the BSA which were not commercially viable to Zesco thereby frustrating the whole process of negotiations.”

Zesco added CEC is not entitled to the reliefs sought in the counter claim that at no time has it agreed to the terms and conditions of the expired BSA and has not executed the same with CEC to be held legally liable to the dead terms of the said BSA. It further stated that it was not a party to the PSA between CEC and KCM to be legally obligated to compensate CEC of any loss suffered and denies the wild claim of the payment of $144 million.

“The first defendant wishes to further deny the unfounded claim of conspiracy alleged by the plaintiff and additionally state that it is not liable to the sum of US$144 million arising from the trade between KCM and CEC as it was not party to the contract in issue,” said Zesco.