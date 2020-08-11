FAZ pledges technical help to continental teams

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ ) president Andrew Kamanga has congratulated Nkana football club on winning its 13th league title on Sunday.

And UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is proud of Nkana’s achievement.

This was after a goalless draw in the game between Forest Rangers and Zanaco that was played at Levy Mwanawasa stadium.

Kamanga also urged Napsa Stars and Forest to protect the brand and integrity of the Zambian Super League by representing the country well in the Confederation tournament.

“We wish to congratulate Nkana for winning the 13th title. It was well deserved. It was delayed on Thursday, but as you’d expect, destiny delayed can never be destiny denied; so, justice has been seen to be done. If it was meant to be today, they walked away with the trophy and we congratulate them. They’ve set again a new milestone, new standard,” he said.

“To those who have qualified into the Confederation Cup, Green Eagles are not new to the tournament. But, of course, Napsa Stars and Forest Rangers will be playing their first competitions. I think what is key for us again, we will emphasise the fact that our league has been sitting in the top 10 of Africa and we don’t want to lose that opportunity.”

Kamanga said the country needed to protect its football brand.

He added that the FAZ executive would call for a meeting with clubs that had qualified for continental football.

“We need to make sure that we protect the integrity and the brand of the league. We’ve got sponsors; MTN and Supersport, who have been instrumental. And, again, I wish to place on record our sincere thanks as FAZ executive to the sponsors for being there throughout this difficult period because they had the choice to walk away, but they’ve been there through and through and I think hats off to both MTN and Super Sport,” Kamanga said.

“For the teams that have qualified to the CAF competitions, I think as an executive we will call a meeting to meet all the teams and then give them the technical support that we think they may need. But it’s entirely up to them to either draw those resources or not. We’ve got coach Micho and his team who remain at their disposal to give them whatever support they need as they embark on their journey to represent the country.”

Meanwhile, Kamanga hailed Zanaco football club for fair play it exhibited on Sunday.

“I must also emphasise that particularly for the members of FAZ who are the clubs, I think we need to learn to respect the rules of the game; particularly the importance of fair play. Even today, we had to congratulate Zanaco and give them an award for showing total commitment to the game,” said Kamanga. “Of course, others didn’t believe that this game will take place and they did not just come and be there, they will send the second team. But, you see, they did bring the strongest side even on the pitch; they were very competitive. So, for that we give them a lot of credit and this is why we recognise their efforts by giving them a fair play award for the 2019/2020 season now going forward.”

And Hichilema, fondly known as Bally, said he was proud of Nkana.

“Congratulations to Kalampa Nkana for winning your 13th league title! Bally is proud of your achievement as winners of the 2019/2020 season of the Zambia Super League,” said Hichilema.