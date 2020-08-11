It’s possible to revamp the cotton sector

For the past 12 or so years, Mulungushi Textiles has been the talk of the day especially towards political elections. Many politicians have used it as a campaign tool to win easy votes from the people of Kabwe and they are most likely to use it next year. After the struggling of the railways industry, Mulungushi Textiles and Kabwe Fabrics are the only two big industries that can offer many jobs opportunities if revived. The two industries depend on the cotton sector and they can provide large employment opportunities for the people of Kabwe and beyond. You might want to know also that the rural population of Kabwe and surrounding areas is made up of farmers, and any news of creating opportunities for the farmers excites them. Zambia’s economic growth has been dwindling especially after 2016 where it has been growing at three per cent and less. This year the projection is two per cent if not negative. The population growth is around 2.8 per cent. With this low economic growth, it means that we have a negative per capital growth.

These negative statistics can easily be reversed and one industry that can easily achieve this is the agricultural sector. This sector and agro-processing accounts for about forty-two percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in Zambia. In 2016 the president announced that Mulungushi Textiles had been opened and people of Kabwe were upbeat and happy that the so much needed jobs will finally be with them. However, it never worked to be like it was painted and they have continued to explore other economic activities including scavenging for copper and other minerals at closed dumpsites that are highly contaminated with lead. Revamping the cotton sector is the easiest economic activity that can be done. You may want to know that the cotton industry is huge in China, India and USA. The three countries account for 60 per cent of the global cotton production. These are followed by Turkey, Pakistan, Brazil and Australia. In the sub region, the largest cotton producers are Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Malawi produces more cotton than Zambia and yet the country is six times smaller than Zambia. Cotton, used to be a very big industry during the times of LINTCO, later DUNAVANT and Cargill. As of today, less than hundred thousand or just about that of hectares is under cotton production. The main factor that has contributed to the fall of the industry has been the low prices offered by the merchants. The reason being that cotton is exported as lint to India and China; this would have been different if we were able to export processed products such as cotton material and garments. Does this imply that this is the end of the cotton sector in Zambia? Indeed, this could be the end if we don’t put our ‘contaminated’ heads (because we are too greedy) together to try and revamp the sector. This is one sector that can easily be revamped with a tinkle to a few policies at commerce and agricultural ministries. Firstly, we all need to agree that the sector is profitable if value addition is incorporated in the value chain. We will not build the industry if we position ourselves to be exporting lint and later buy cheap clothes (telela) back for our market. Cotton is one product just like maize which will always have a market. By the way, we are importing clothes from China, India and Turkey the same countries that we export the cotton lint to. So what do we need to do, and do differently?

Details of some of the activities we need to do have been presented in the book, ‘A Guide to Agribusiness in Zambia: Untapped Opportunities’. The first thing is to look at the market end of the commodity. Cotton can be made into clothes and clothing garments, the cotton seed can be crushed into oil and the remaining cake and meal can be made into livestock feed (which a few companies are doing). The vegetative plant can also be used in particle board manufacturing, pulp and paper industries. Therefore, the starting point is to attract investment in the manufacturing industries by reopening Mulungushi, Kafue and Livingstone textiles. If the plants and machinery have been vandalised as we have contaminated heads, it is easy to establish new plants all together. The IDC should wake up and be seen to be what it is, organise local resources to open such industries. Once this is done, the Ministry of Commerce should revise the policies in the cotton sector by banning importation of second hand clothes (Malawi has just done that, Rwanda did it three years ago) as well as protecting the new established factories by restricting importation of clothes. With these measures, the demand for cotton will be created and we can start export into some regional markets like Congo DR, Angola, Botswana and Namibia. This will create demand for more lint and farmers will come on board to produce more. This industry has the capacity to create 150,000 jobs for the farmers, 6,000 jobs for people working in the factories and over a thousand indirect jobs for those in the retail and distribution sectors. Our area under cotton cultivation can easily jump within three seasons from 100,000 hectares to over 350,000 hectares. These are low hanging fruits; we can easily revamp the cotton sector. Check for similar articles on our facebook page called, Agribusiness Focus (#ft2014af) follow and like it.

The author is the Agribusiness Development Consultant; ftembo2001@gmail.com