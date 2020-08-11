‘Not all Spar outlets are closed in Zambia’

SPAR International has clarified that not all its outlets have closed in Zambia.

Early last month, Spar Zambia Limited announced that it was closing all outlets in the country.

And on July 31, the global retail store officially closed all its outlets that were mainly in Lusaka.

The action has since affected Spar franchise holders outside Lusaka, as suppliers are refusing to supply goods and services for fear that they would not be paid.

SPAR is an international group of independently owned and operated retailers and wholesalers who work together in partnership under the SPAR brand to provide a high quality, value for money shopping experience for the communities they serve.

The business, which started with one Dutch store in 1932, now comprises more than 13,300 stores in over 48 countries across four continents.

In a letter dated July 22, 2020, managing director Tobias Wasmuht said the global retailer would continue helping remaining retailers in the country.

“SPAR International is writing to confirm that we shall continue supporting and assisting the existing and future SPAR independent retailers in Zambia following the recent announcement of the cessation of operations of SZL company-owned stores. As at the end of July 2020, four independently owned and operated SPAR Supermarkets shall continue their operations and maintain their access to full licence rights of the globally renowned SPAR brand,” stated Wasmuht. “New partnerships with additional independent retailers are sought and together shall collaborate in a retailer-owned organisation of The SPAR Guild of Retailers in Zambia. The current independent SPAR retailers wish to continue working directly with all present suppliers to ensure the continuity of supply of goods to the communities that the SPAR stores serve. SPAR International will provide support with marketing and promotional support to the retailers, both current and future, and work with our SPAR retail partners to grow and develop the SPAR organisation in Zambia. As the world’s largest food retail voluntary retail chain with a footprint that extends across forty-eight countries, SPAR International remains committed to the retailers operating under the SPAR brand in Zambia. We are confident that the continued collaboration between the existing suppliers and SPAR retailers shall be successful and thank all involved for their continued support.”