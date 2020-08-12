CHILEMENA BACKS KAMANGA

FORMER Football Association of Zambia executive committee member under the Kalusha Bwalya administration, Marcha Chilemena, says current association president Andrew Kamanga deserves a pat on the back for developing local football.

Commenting on the recent couching courses done by FAZ, Chilemena told The Mast sport that Kamanga was doing what was expected of a leader with a vision.

“I want to commend the FAZ president and his executive committee for a good thing that is happening in Zambian football. This is what is expected of somebody who is visionary about the development of our football, not only from the money mobilisation point of view, which is his very, very strong point,” he said. “But also, you know, appreciating his intelligence about football development. Needlessly to talk about his youth football development agenda, which has proved to be very, very successful. Now, there are many other things that are happening in football.”

Chilemena said constant training of players was critical to football development.

“Quite recently, there was the goalkeepers’ training course where Andrew Kamanga and his executive committee trained a lot of goalkeepers, which is extremely important because the goalkeepers are a very important member of any football team. And it’s my belief that Mr Andrew Kamanga needs a pat at the back for bringing a lot of good things to football… talk about the sponsorship package of the national football league one, sponsored by the Eden University,” Chilemena said. “Kamanga deserves all accolades from a lot of people that sincerely and heartily love football. We can only wish him the very best that when the elections come, the councillors who have seen good things of football that have happened in the recent past, will give him a further four years to be able to accomplish many other ideas that have come through.”

He added that having executive members coming from all the 10 provinces is good move for football administration.

“This has never happened. It is the first time, not even in my executive committee that won the Africa Cup of Nations for the very first time has done so. And for many good things that Kamanga and his executive are doing, they deserve to be parted at the back,” Chilemena said. “After the recent goalkeepers’ course, see what has happened now; we have the coaches that have been trained in a three-day video analysis programme, which is something out of this African continent. Perhaps we are the first country in Africa, to the best of my knowledge, to have such a course. And I want to say if you have a very young man as technical director like Lyson Zulu, a very qualified coach like Micho, then you expect such good programmes to come through, to supplement the efforts of Kamanga and his executive committee.”

He hoped for the best in Zambian football.

“As a veteran and a professor of Zambian football, I am very happy that things are happening. This is what the old man, late Denis Liwewe, may his soul rest in peace, used to say. When you see all these football revolutions happening under the able leadership of Andrew Kamanga then you know that the present and the future of football in Zambia is bright, just like your name Bright,” said Chilemena.