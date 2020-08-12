Cost of living is too high for most Zambians to bear

Good leaders must be interested in the welfare of those in distress. They are expected to feel the distress of many who have a big problem with the cost of goods and services.
As Fr Andrew Chewe Mukosa correctly observes, “The cost of living among our poor people is too high and unbearable.”
Fr Chewe warns that if people continue to die of strokes and hypertension while others are reduced to beggars because of poverty, Edgar’s government risks becoming a serial killer.
“Cost of living has become too high. People cannot afford proper meals,” says Fr Chewe.
The costs of poverty are steep and devastating — but we don’t have to continue paying them. Poverty, like economic and social injustice more broadly, it’s not an inevitable or intractable force. It is something we can end through the decisions we make at the public policy level.
We know what it takes to upend the heavy burden of poverty. We also know what will make the burden even worse. This should leave us with a sense of urgency. Everything now, we must assume, is in our hands. We have no right to assume otherwise.
In a country well governed, poverty is something to be ashamed of.
Kofi Annan warned that “Extreme poverty
anywhere is a threat to human security everywhere.”
And Aristotle warned that “Poverty is the parent of revolution and crime.”
Good leaders must be interested in the welfare of those in distress. They are expected to feel the distress of many who have a big problem with the cost of goods and services.
As Fr Andrew Chewe Mukosa correctly observes, “The cost of living among our poor people is too high and unbearable.”
Fr Chewe warns that if people continue to die of strokes and hypertension while others are reduced to beggars because of poverty, Edgar’s government risks becoming a serial killer.
“Cost of living has become too high. People cannot afford proper meals,” says Fr Chewe.
The costs of poverty are steep and devastating — but we don’t have to continue paying them. Poverty, like economic and social injustice more broadly, it’s not an inevitable or intractable force. It is something we can end through the decisions we make at the public policy level.
We know what it takes to upend the heavy burden of poverty. We also know what will make the burden even worse. This should leave us with a sense of urgency. Everything now, we must assume, is in our hands. We have no right to assume otherwise.
In a country well governed, poverty is something to be ashamed of.
Kofi Annan warned that “Extreme poverty
anywhere is a threat to human security everywhere.”
And Aristotle warned that “Poverty is the parent of revolution and crime.”