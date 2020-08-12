We’re all at risk – Chilufya

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya says all are at risk of contracting the coronavirus, as the country records 226 new cases within 24 hours.

Giving a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Chilufya said that Covid had evolved into a major outbreak, major cause of sickness and death.

“This is happening [in] every part of the country. And we see increased sicknesses and deaths in our communities with widening geographic spread across the country,” he said. “Specifically, we have noted a spike on the Copperbelt, particularly in Ndola; and in North Western Province, particularly in Solwezi. These two districts have recorded double figures in the last few days… Countrymen and women, we are all at risk; each of us could be infected any time, we must take precautions.”

Dr Chilufya said the country had continued to record new COVID-19 cases.

He also said health officials had observed a higher rate of deaths among the elderly, especially those with underlying conditions.

Dr Chilufya advised that elderly people be kept at home instead of being exposed to the coronavirus risk.

“In the last 24 hours, we did 782 tests and we recorded 226 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the number of cases to 8,501. And when we disaggregate the cases, we see 74 that were picked through hospital screening in Lusaka, and that is 35. And Ndola, 19; and Solwezi 18, while Kabwe and Kafue recorded one each,” Dr Chilufya said. “We also did identify through routine screening 40 in Ndola, in Lusaka 22; Kitwe, five and Kabwe, one. We had 60 cases which were known contacts. And these are disaggregated as follows: seven from Lusaka; six from Choma; three from Ndola; while Kazungula had one, Mazabuka, one; Monze, one; and Rufunsa one.”

He said 11 truck drivers were identified in Kazungula.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya disclosed that five dead bodies tested positive for coronavirus.

“We unfortunately recorded five brought-in-dead cases in Ndola that were detected through mortuary screening. We now have 79 patients admitted to Levy Mwanawasa isolation facility, with 32 on oxygen, and three are admitted to [Intensive Care Unit] ICU critically ill,” said Dr Chilufya.

He said 229 people were discharged in 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 7,283 out of the 8,501 cases earlier recorded.

This means that the country has 1,218 active cases as of yesterday.