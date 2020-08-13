Covid can overrun our health system, warns Chilufya

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya says government must suppress COVID-19 in the community, as the country records 162 new cases.

Giving his daily update on the coronavirus pandemic in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Chilufya warned that if the virus was not suppressed the country risked overrunning its health systems.

“The thrust of our response is not, first and foremost, in the clinic; the thrust is in the community. And today we emphasise the need to suppress COVID-19. We need to stop COVID-19 in the community,” he said. “We have this inescapable imperative to do that because if we don’t then we’ll overrun our health system. Therefore, we must suppress COVID-19 in the community, we must stop the spread.”

He said the country would be informed about a number of interventions that were going on.

And Dr Chilufya announced new coronavirus infection figures out of the tests conducted in “24 hours”.

“Zambia has recorded 162 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,017 tests done. And this brings the cumulative number of cases to 8,663. We did not record confirmed deaths to COVID-19. However, we had a suspected death of a 66 [year-old] male who presented with hypertension and he was obese and succumbed before we finished working out on this patient. And results shall be released in due course,” said Dr Chilufya. “The 162 cases that we saw in the country reflect the wide geographical spread. We see a case in Mporokoso, three in Mpika, 10 in Chinsali, and 60 in Lusaka. We see two in Chilanga, and we see six in Kasama, and two in Nsama. And all these cases have been found out through routine screening and hospital surveillance.”

He said some of the positive cases involved health workers.