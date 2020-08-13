Facebookers counsel ‘bally’ HH

WITH the hope of finding solutions to their problems, people have poured out their hearts to opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on things they wish he could change once they vote him as Republican President.

Responding to a post on his Hakainde Hichilema Facebook account, responses that were more than a thousand within minutes mostly complained of the hard economic times.

“Beloved citizens, I’m interested to know what you would like me to do better. I can’t be a leader you deserve if I don’t listen to you,” Hichilema who is now commonly called Bally posted at.

Soon comments started flowing with Francis Chico Chipalo advising him to: “Avoid listening to what you only want to hear but give attention to all including negative criticism both from outside and within your party. This is one way of getting feedback from the people.”

Nalikola Alexander commented: “Daddy just learn from PF mistakes. Do the opposite from PF, that’s all, otherwise you already have my vote”.

Gwen Malambo advised: “Do more appearances with your team of MPs. Even on social media, let’s see a team more and more. You are doing fantastic individually but we need to see interaction in real time, even if it’s just a discussion after a round of golf.”

Load shedding, civil servants welfare, tribalism, corruption and economic status of the ordinary citizens dominated the concerns of the responses.

Godfrey Mwale added: “Deal with corruption and nepotism. Make sure the three arms of government are independent. Also remember that I personally take you as the only solution to this country’s problems. So the trust is that as I give you my vote next year, you are never going to backtrack on your word otherwise I will never vote again in my life.”

“First let Zambia belong to the Zambians, economise the economy and revamp it, good education system, good health facilities, good industrialisation,” responded Oskins Kaputo Musonda.

Andreia Chama added that he does not: “…expect you to condone cadreism where contracts will be awarded to cadres and those closely related to you. Above all, I don’t expect you to emulate tribalism and dictatorial kind of governance.”

Harriet Mweemba Milupi said: “Touch all sectors of this nation. Things are bad… Twamuhiba Jesu (we have suffered indeed).”

Meanwhile, Joackim Mulenga Milambo was not happy with this type of approach and commented: “You are becoming a Facebook politician like bena [Chilufya] Tayali. You have not been to Mongu in 3 years.”

Zambia will be hosting a general election next year on August 11, 2021 and political players are already in campaign modes.