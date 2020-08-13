FAZ prepares for new season

FAZ says it has already engaged the Zambia Medical Association to adequately prepare ahead of the new football season, in view of the COVID-19 challenges faced by the just ended football season.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga said in an interview that it is very clear that the COVID- 19 is not going anywhere any time soon.

“If we don’t start the league, clubs are likely to have a lot of financial challenges because they have to meet the players’ salaries,” he said.

Kamanga said FAZ would use the next 10 weeks to invest in testing kit and reagents before the league resumes in October.

“For instance, on our end as FAZ we are going to invest in the testing equipment, and we are going to invest in the reagents. And then, through the Zambia Medical Association whom we have already engaged, we hope that they will be able to carry out those tests in consultation with the FAZ medical committee so that if we have total control of the testing and results then we shouldn’t have these problems that we have witnessed in the last three, four weeks,” he said.

Kamanga said the argument to play the rest of the games in the just ended season was valid, but that there was no guarantee that tests and results could have been in on time.

He said it would have meant that problems of the past three weeks could have continued.

“I think why we have taken a view that let’s give this process a longer period of 10 weeks, in the 10 weeks there are things we are going to do as FAZ. There are things we expect the clubs to do so that come the restart of the league in October we are all on the same page and manage this situation seamlessly,” Kamanga added.

He urged clubs to respect health protocols, going forward, so that the COVID-19 situation was better managed.

“We are also going to conduct some courses or workshops with the responsible medical personnel in each team so that when we restart, the process is seamless. We want everyone carried along and then we can manage the affairs of the game better,” said Kamanga.

The 2020/2021 MTN/FAZ Super League season is expected to kick-off on October 17, 2020 with the time table having been shuffled due to the prolonged 2019-2020 season that ended on Sunday.