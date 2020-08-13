Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: Signs of a failed regime

The desperate situation of the Patriotic Front (PF) government has made it easy for anyone to see or to detect the obvious signs of a regime, which is on a verge of collapsing. There are common characteristics or behaviors of regimes that are about to lose power, and we are beginning to see such behaviors exhibited by the PF government in broad daylight. To be precise, we can conclude that there are about four extreme processes which are adopted either consciously or unconsciously by any government which has failed to deliver on its promises to the people and thus, knows that its time is up. The first thing that any unpopular and undemocratic regime does to hold on to power is simply to instill fear in the hearts of the citizens using State terror. This unfortunate move can be done in many ways, but the most common one is the misuse and abuse of the state security forces to intimidate the masses. We have for example witnessed how the police service has been used as a police force to crack down on innocent civilians with opposing views, thereby depriving them of their constitutional rights and freedom of assembly, association, and expression.

However, what these unpopular regimes fail to understand is that any time a regime intimidates the people and uses force to silence them, you can rest assured that the days of that regime to remain in power are numbered because governments and regimes draw their mandates from the people. Therefore, if the people are forced to live in fear inflicted upon them by a government, which they elected in the first place, then it will only be a matter of time before there is an explosion and a rebellion from the same people.

The Patriotic Front government should take a leaf from other countries where this principle has played out, examples include but not limited to Egypt with Mubarak who ruled that country using state terror for over 30 years until the people rose up. Also, consider the case of Omar al-Bashir, the former president of Sudan, who did everything he could to inflict fear in the hearts of the citizens for him to maintain power for many years until his regime failed. The PF government is no exception and they should learn not to abuse state institutions in order for them to fight political battles and impose fear among the people because such a move only has one possible outcome, which is a terrible backfiring with severe consequences.

Another tactic used by undemocratic regimes to maintain power is the exclusive control of the wealth of a country. This is the only explanation behind the looting and stealing of our country’s resources by those in power, because these chaps understand that whoever controls the wealth of any country, he or she can use that wealth to perpetuate their stay in power, especially in impoverished nations like ours. This is why corruption has been normalised under this regime. It is incredibly sad to watch how the PF government repeatedly insults the intelligence of the Zambian people by parading fake corruption campaigns, to deceive the people in thinking that the government is doing something about corruption when in fact all this anti-corruption crusades are nothing but a circus. Actually, it is no surprise that these so-called corruption campaigns against high profile individuals such as cabinet ministers have ended up in acquittals. Hence, let me state that it is part of the process of any dictatorship to corrupt a few people among the elite, because the so-called educated people in any society have high expectations on how or what type of lifestyle they would want to live. It is no wonder the corrupt elements of the present government are none other than the effluent and educated. Just look at the caliber of PF ministers who have been cited for corruption so far by the Anti-Corruption Commission. The regime uses the control of wealth to control the elite, who are vulnerable because of their high lifestyle expectations. In turn the use of stolen wealth to control the elite by a corrupt regime has a trickledown effect because these controlled elite reaches out to the poor and less privileged, enticing them with stolen taxpayers’ money, food and other items to help keep the regime in power for a little longer.

The third gimmick that a desperate regime uses is to try and control the flow of information among the population. Any unpopular regime makes it a priority that the population does not have any other alternatives for the flow of information, besides the state-controlled media. Perhaps, we should remind our fellow citizens that the first thing President Lungu did when he took over the Presidency of Zambia was to close The Post newspaper for whatever reasons. Now in a democratic dispensation like ours, such a move should have been condemned by well-meaning Zambians regardless of what scores the President had to settle with the then owner that newspaper. Despite having shutdown The Post a few years ago, the PF government went a step further to close Prime TV under the pretext of licensing issues. The closure of these two gigantic media houses not only led to the loss of many jobs for editors, journalists, and others, but also serves as a testimony of the PF’s attempt to control the flow of information. This control of how information flows is crucial for the present government to stay in power, that’s why they also use state media such as the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) to bombard the people with propaganda while they close the gap between real independent media houses and the state controlled media.

Finally, let us be clear that the real threat to any regime is a unified citizenry. Any government that seems to be losing the grip on power uses the oldest trick in the book to make sure that it does not have to face off with a united force. And the trick in the book is none other than the principle of divide and rule. By the way, I would argue that this tactic of divide and rule is happening before our very eyes in Zambia today. Desperate regimes seek to divide the people that are under their control to divert attention from their oppressor and make the people focus on secondary, petty issues.

Tribal politics has been one sticking issue recently in our country where even cabinet ministers have made unfortunate tribal statements all in attempts to divert people from the real issues. Instead of having debates or discussions on the PF’s performance in the economy, the depreciation of the kwacha, high poverty levels in the country, load shedding, the mismanagement of COVID-19 issues et cetera, the PF government would rather see the people fight each other on the basis of tribal inclination, because this takes away the heat from them with regards to their unfulfilled promises and their failures. To me, it is clear that as far as the PF government is concerned, the signs of a failed regime are written all over the place and the government officials know it. It is just a matter of time before this regime is out of office, but the people of Zambia and the opposition political parties should make no mistake about this because the PF regime is not leaving office without a fight. Therefore, there is need for the people to be vigilant and make sure that the regime does not instill fear in us, and that they do not control our wealth, nor control the flow of information, and most important, the regime does not divide us.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com