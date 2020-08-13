Kalaba talking with KBF, Mutati for political alliance

THE opposition DP has committed to reaching out to everybody for a possible political alliance ahead of next year’s elections.

On Wednesday morning, a picture circulated on social media of Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba, lawyer-cum-politician Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) and former finance minister Felix Mutati.

The trio’s picture was indicative of a breakfast meeting but fuelled speculation of a possible political alliance.

Kalaba, in a brief interview, confirmed the ongoing talks for the same.

“We are talking! As you know, this is the time of talking and comparing notes. We’ll continue talking because it is important that people begin talking and chatting along the lines of seeing how we can work together and see how we can syncronise ourselves for next year,” Kalaba said.

“As you know, Honourable Mutati has got a lot of experience. He has served with a lot of distinction in government and we have not heard anything on him ever since he left government.”

On Bwalya, Kalaba said the former PF elections committee deputy chairman had stood all kinds of challenges.

“[He] has shown magnanimity in the way he approaches national issues. So, we’ll not sit and just ignore them, as DP. [But] we’ll ensure that we reach out to everybody that means for the country and see how best we can put our act together,” Kalaba said.

He stressed that, “we are talking and we are meeting.”

“It’s not the first time that we have met; we’ve been meeting and we’ll continue meeting to plan ahead,” Kalaba said.

Asked about the possibility of reaching consensus to practically work together, Kalaba said time would tell.

“As we go ahead, that is where we are heading. We’ll have to put our acts together and just work together. But there are processes to be done before we reach that stage [of working together]. That’s what we are working towards,” said Kalaba.