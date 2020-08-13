Lungu’s relief food for votes

Edgar Lungu and his minions seem to believe that they cannot win elections without manipulation, abuse or deception.
They seem to have completely lost political morality. For them, the means justify the end; anything goes. If it means violence – maiming and killings – to win an election they will not hesitate to do so.
How can one explain and justify their distribution of relief food stuffs wherever and whenever there are by-elections?
They have come to understand the vulnerability of our people due to poverty. And they are fully exploiting this to their advantage – to win elections.
But as Dr Fred M’membe has repeatedly stated, “Political ideas are worthless if they are not inspired by noble, selfless sentiments. Likewise, noble sentiments are worthless if they are not based on correct, fair ideas…For us, there’s no choice between being principled and unelectable; and electable and unprincipled. We should win because of what we believe in.”
And these clearly unacceptable political practices of Edgar are today not secrets but tangible realities which all Zambians can see.
Today Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative in Zambia is expressing concern over the distribution of relief food in Kasama and COVID-19 items in Mwansabombwe ahead of the parliamentary by-elections in those constituencies. They are saying this was unfair from an electoral standpoint. They are saying this was a pure electoral blackmail and a campaign gimmick.
And where is the Electoral Commission of Zambia? They can’t see this? They can hear this? They have no eyes; they have no ears!
