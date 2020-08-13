Mangani urges PF to work on manifesto

FORMER home affairs minister Lameck Mangani has advised the ruling Patriotic Front to do an inventory of all PF members who helped the party form government but have gone quiet.

He urged the PF to work on a manifesto and strengthen communication skills.

Featuring on the first edition of Hot FM’s Unsung Heroes programme, Mangani who is also former Chipata member of parliament said it was important for the PF to bring back all the members that have gone quiet so that they can help the party.

He said even those that were still members but have taken a critical stance against the party must be talked to so that the spirit of unity is regained.

Mangani complained that rumour-mongers had continued peddling lies against him.

He said he feels disturbed especially that the recipients of false information against him have never bothered to reach him to clarify his position.

“When I keep quite people start to speculate, people start to create assumptions and others have no time to even verify,” he said.

Mangani said all the rumours and speculations against him have never been verified.

Asked about his legacy as former Eastern PF provincial chairman, Mangani bragged that he left the PF gaining ground in areas which had no MP or councillor.

He explained that issues of discipline under his leadership was observed and quickly condemned the behaviour of Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda who beat up police officers at Lusaka Central Police Station.

Mangani also explained that he was ready to work for the party if called upon but stressed that some terms and conditions have to be agreed to before any engagement.

He complained that most people who were condemning PF while in opposition are the ones enjoying a thing which the party secretariat needs to look at.

