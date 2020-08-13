Museums, NHCC workers threaten to withdraw labour

WE will withdraw labour or go on a seat-in protest maybe that is the only language government will understand, union leader George Katapazi has warned.

On July 23, Katapazi who is the president of the University of Zambia and Allied Workers Union told The Mast that National Museums Board (NMB) last year only got seven grants out of 12 months, while this year National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC) has only received three grants.

“The situation is so bad…the issue of salary arrears has not been addressed,” he said. “The President, His Excellency Edgar Lungu opened the Victoria Falls in good faith, he did that in good faith, but you can’t expect workers to work without salaries. What do they eat? Most of them stay in rented houses. How do they pay their rentals, electricity and water bills? We as a union are under pressure from workers who want to know when government will address this issue.”

Asked on the update of the situation, Katapazi said a letter was written by the union requesting an audience with the Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti but no response has been received.

“We are still stuck. Workers have not yet been paid their July salaries. We will not continue seating like this when workers are starving. We will be forced to take hostile measures by either withdrawing labour or going on a sit-in protest. Maybe this is the only language government will understand,” he said. “Withdrawing labour is not the solution but we have no option because workers cannot go on without getting paid.” Katapazi said the last time NHCC workers got paid, most of them got nothing because banks froze their salaries due to loans owed.

He feared the same would happen if grants were to be released today.

“We wrote to the Secretary to the Cabinet but there is no response. All we are getting are just assurances that our matter is being looked into, but it’s like he is not ready to meet the union, so we have no option,” said Katapazi.