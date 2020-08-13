NAQEZ makes ‘last appeal’ for affordable power tariff for schools

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia has made a final appeal to energy minister Matthew Nkhuwa to give schools across the country an electricity tariff they can afford.

Executive director Aaron Chansa said NAQEZ was disappointed with Zesco for failing to craft a special tariff for all schools in the country.

“On 20th July, 2020, we pleaded with the utility company to consider giving public and private schools a more affordable and sustainable tariff. This is simply because the social tariff is too high, unfriendly to schools, inimical to provision of education and is unsustainably wrong,” he said. “Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it is very harsh for poor primary schools to be spending more than K3,000 per month on electricity. As a country, we have not been funding schools enough for them to meet demands such as this one.”

Chansa said the resource-draining electricity situation was more critical among boarding schools which are spending over K25,000 per month on the commodity.

He said if nothing was done soon, most schools would be without power for cooking and studying.

“This will have severe educational consequences. We make our last appeal to the Minister of Energy, Hon Matthew Nkhuwa, to pay attention to the genuine cries of schools across the country, and quickly give them a tariff they can afford. We fear that the social tariff will prevent many schools from carrying out important practical examinations in Computer Studies and Home Economics, among others,” he said.

Chansa said if Zesco remains adamant over the matter, NAQEZ would proceed to petition President Edgar Lungu for his intervention.