NDC official says it’s illogical for PF to mock HH over Covid ‘confinement’

NDC deputy mobilisation chairman Fabian Mutale says PF’s mockery that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is confined in his house while the ruling party campaigns is illogical and void of democratic reasoning.

PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri is quoted mocking Hichilema that he is confined in the comfort of his home while her party campaigns.

But Mutale said the statement would only come from an empty tin.

Mutale, who is also Chishimba Kambwili’s personal assistant, reminded Phiri that the PF is using the coronavirus situation in the country to deny the opposition opportunities to mobilise.

He further noted that the PF had been using the police to stop the opposition from mobilising while the ruling party transverses the entire country campaigning.

“The statement by our dear sister mocking our alliance partners is a direct attack on all of us and lacks sensible reasoning. The PF have stopped any form of assembly under the guise of COVID-19 but look at them, they are all over the country. President Lungu is number one to abrogate the COVID-19 rules he set up himself yet Mumbi Phiri has the audacity to mock the opposition…. What shallow reasoning!” Mutale said.

Mutale, the former PF Copperbelt head of internal security, said such a statement could only come from limited mind.

He complained that while the nation was compelled to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations to avoid the spread of the virus, it was painful that Phiri would see it sensible to mock the opposition.

“What she is saying kukana tontonkanya (failing to reason), she has no shame. How do you put up laws to bar others from mobilising then you start mocking those that are abiding just because your arrogance allows you as the ruling party to rape your own rules? Tebupuba ubu nomba. Bana Phiri kuleni mayo (isn’t this foolishness, madam, grow up), you don’t need drumrolls to know that your position in society and what comes out of your mouth don’t match,” Mutale said.

He further said the PF’s perceived popularity was artificial and would soon backfire.

He said based on his recent trip to Chiengi and generally Luapula and Northern provinces, it was clear that the PF and President Edgar Lungu had lost popularity.

Mutale said the only thing that was making the PF attract numbers at their meetings when there is an election was hunger and people’s curiosity.

“How do you fight with an opponent whose hands are tied and blindfolded and you claim victory? Isn’t that madness? The opposition have been stopped from campaigns but Davis Mwila and almost all ministers, including Bowman Lusambo, before COVID-19 sat him down, have been all over to meet their people and then you claim to be popular, what a joke!” Mutale laughed.

He further reminded the PF that 2021 would be different unlike what was happening now.

Mutale challenged the PF to allow the opposition to meet their people and see if there would be anything to talk about in the so-called PF strongholds.

He said with a level playing field, the PF would see that their perceived supporters were only there to ‘eat’ their corruptly acquired wealth.

“So, madam Mumbi Phiri, tame your excitement and show maturity. We are in a democracy so you can’t go to town over your unfair advantage over the opposition. Wait for 2021 and we will see whether PF will have money to bribe the entire nation. When you fly out of an area, we will also land to do damage, and let us see if you will make this nose you are making like an empty tin,” said Mutale.