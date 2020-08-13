PEP claims its paid-up members now reached 600,000

PATRIOTS for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo says he is extremely happy with the accelerated rate at which Zambians have embraced his party as an alternative government in waiting that can deliver on the economic, social and governance aspirations of its citizens.

In a statement yesterday, Tembo claimed that the total paid up membership of the Patriots for Economic Progress had crossed the 600,000 mark.

He said for a political party that has been in existence for barely four years, the numerical growth was no mean achievement.

“Given the PeP exponential growth in the past few years, coupled with the visionary leadership of the PeP National Organising Committee (NOC) and the increasing appetite of the Zambian people to elect into office fresh blood that is devoid of recycled politicians that generally characterise our political landscape, we have no doubt that the political future of the Patriots for Economic Progress is bright. It is Yellow,” Tembo said.

Further, Tembo said he believed that it was in order to now declare his party as Zambia’s third political force.

“Suffice to mention that it is not our desire to remain third-ranked for long. In the one year from now to election day, we shall be making a very spirited attempt to emerge victorious in the general elections, and to obtain the mandate of the Zambian people to preside over the affairs of this Republic. A nation that we so dearly love,” he said.

And Tembo said his party was not in an Alliance with any political party.

He sad the possibility of any alliance with any political party between now and the election Day in 2021 was totally out of question.

He said his party would treat other political parties and leaders as political opponents.

“As we journey towards the 2021 general elections, the theme of the PEP message to the Zambian people will be threefold: firstly, how the ruling PF and its government have failed to run the affairs of this nation and need to be replaced. Secondly, how the main opposition UPND and its leadership have no vision for this country and resemble the ruling PF in every aspect except the fact that they are not in power. And thirdly, why the Patriots for Economic Progress and it’s leadership are the most suitable grouping to be next accorded the opportunity of running the affairs of this beautiful nation and to turn around this country’s economic fortunes as well as restore the rule of law,” said Tembo.