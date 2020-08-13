POLICE ARREST KAMWAMBI FOR FORGERY

FORMER Zambia national football team manager Lusekelo Kamwambi was last week Tuesday arrested by the police intellectual property unity over the sale of Nike branded Chipolopolo jerseys with a FAZ logo, sources have told The Mast Sport.

And police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the arrest.

Kamwambi served as national team manager during the Kalusha Bwalya-led FAZ administration.

A source at the Zambia Police Service said Kamwambi was arrested last week and released on bond.

The source said Kamwambi is expected to appear in court this week.

The source said Kamwambi had been selling the replica jerseys at Lusaka Sports Club and at Twin Palm Mall in Lusaka with a Football Association of Zambia logo.

“The police instituted investigations on the same, and it led to Lusekelo Kamwambi who was arrested on Tuesday last week and is expected to appear in court any day this week,” said the source.

Another source said Kamwambi has been duplicating Nike replica jerseys using a FAZ logo, claiming that he was given authority by the previous administration.

“He was detained at UTH police post. Kamwambi has been duplicating Nike replica [jerseys] using FAZ logo on account that he was given authority in 2012. FAZ gave authority to Kamwambi to print the 2012 Nike jersey to sale for his benefit but pay loyalties to FAZ,” said the source. “Police pounced on Kamwambi’s shop located in Longacres, [the] Lusaka Club and recovered several Nike replicas. Kamwambi was warned and cautioned and will appeal in court soon.”

And Katongo confirmed that police conducted a search at Kamwambi’s premises and found the jerseys in question.

“Police received a report [from] an official representing FAZ regarding the sale of FAZ replica jerseys with false or forged trademarks for Nike. The accused person is a former FAZ executive whose contract is not in force as it expired in 2012. Acting on the same report, police conducted a search at Lusaka Golf Club & seized 87 pieces of jerseys valued at K30,450.00,” said Katongo in response to a press query. “Arrested is Mr Lusekelo Kamwambi, aged 52 of Lusaka, trading under Carloti Marketing & Marketing Services Ltd. Yet to appear in court soon for sale of goods bearing forged trademark c/Sec 6(1) (a) of the Merchandise Act Cap. 405 of the laws of Zambia.”