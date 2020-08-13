Socialist Party youth policy elates Siatubotu

A CHOMA based Non-Governmental Organisation has challenged political parties in the country to take the 2021 general election as an opportunity to groom young people into leadership positions.

In an interview, The Voice executive director Faith Siatubotu said good leadership qualities can only manifest in young people if they were given positions that required them to use ideas and their party manifestos in defeating their opponents and not guns or machetes.

“We are challenging political parties in the country to take the 2021 general elections preparations as an opportunity to groom young people into leadership positions because they are the new hope and primary factor in society as well as to the nation’s development process,” she said. “We urge all political parties to take this move of getting the youths involved. Let them take part in governance and developmental issues.”

Siatubotu believed that putting young people into leadership positions was the only way to build in them a sense of responsibility because then they would use ideas and party manifestos in defeating their opponents and being agents of violence.

“We commend what the Socialist Party has done to put young people into leadership positions. They have created a great opportunity for the youths to learn and be leaders because they know that they need to build the youths for a better tomorrow. Youths are now holding key positions in the Socialist Party. Leadership begins here because the training has begun,” Siatubotu said.

She said the move taken by the Socialist party must be commended for it was a step in the right direction in reducing chances of young people being used as tools of violence.

“How are we going to build our youths for a better Zambia when all we can think about is to use them as pawns for political violence? The youths are energetic, but their energy which is supposed to be used towards the development of our country is exerted on causing havoc in the country, causing unrest everywhere and that is why we are elated with the step taken by Socialist party to put young people into leadership positions,” Siatubotu said.

“We appeal to political parties not to use the youths in vices that destroy them and the country they live in, instead use them to develop our country, engage them in developmental programmes.”

She warned that paying youths to engage in political violence as opposed to grooming them into leadership positions was unwise because the consequences would affect everyone including those funding them and their relatives.

“Using youths into political violence is actually tantamount to a person who throws a bomb in their living room targeting a person they dislike, and then expecting to survive the explosion because they are in the kitchen,” said Siatubotu.