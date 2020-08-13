The PF Government is failing Zambians in the COVID-19 fight

We have heard that President Lungu now wants to beef up police presence to fight the COVID-19 crisis. The PF cabinet is a cabinet of big talk, but completely opposite action. They do not walk the talk. They talk about a lot of good things. But when it comes to delivery and execution, they deliver zero. They promise roads, what they deliver are mounds of dirt that develop boreholes as soon as they have finished laying the tar. They promise houses, but when it comes to delivering, they deliver substandard houses built at 100 times more than the actual value. They do that and then pocket the difference. They steal it. They promise fire tenders, but when they deliver, it shocks us all to find that the so-called tenders that cost $1 million each are useless second-hand wheelbarrows. This, unfortunately, describes the despicable nature of the donchi kubeba government.

To make it worse, and this really sad, Zambia is losing good talent. Daily we are hearing of the great people among us contract COVID-19, and some are dying of it. Brought-In-Dead (BID) numbers are increasing. We are hearing of relatives and close friends who are collapsing suddenly, with respiratory symptoms. Dying. When we search very carefully, we find that the ruling Patriotic Front is partly to blame because the party has become a conduit of the coronavirus. As we speak, the Secretary-General of the Patriotic Front is busy in Luapula Province spreading COVID-19. He has travelled from Lusaka, the epicentre of the diseases, carrying a harem of cadres from the city of COVID-19. These cadres from Lusaka, are not satisfied that Lusaka is the epicentre. No. They want Luapula villagers to also participate in the suffering and death. When President Lungu sheds crocodile tears for the dead – we know that it is his double standard that exacerbates the spread.

Just last week, to the shock of everyone with a bit of common sense, President Lungu gathered the security wings and off they went in toll, to open a bridge in Makeni. Cadres from all over Lusaka gathered at the Kafue Makeni Bridge to celebrate “unprecendented” infrastructure development. We all know that the only unprecedented thing that happened at that place was the spread of the diseases. Unsurprisingly, the country’s chief spy, it is believed, died of suspected COVID-19. Security personnel closest to the President have been exposed to this disease. We have seen it all. And the President cannot escape the blame. His unnecessary activities and travels are endangering the lives of so many people. And now the DG’s children will have to grow up without a father. Their father has been sacrificed at the altar of what the Head of State is calling the “new normal.”

What we need to see from the Head of State is the modelling of restraint. Suppose the President is going to send soldiers to stop people from gathering en-masse. In that case, he must stop his cadres from following him around. He must stop the PF from making unnecessary meetings that are becoming conduits of infection and disease. This PF is now a party of infection. It is not like there is nothing we can do about the spread of COVID-19. There is plenty we can do. But first and foremost we must have a president who models good behaviour.

We understand that our medical personnel are doing the best they can to help our country fight the COVID-19 crisis. But they can only do so much. They are limited. This government has not provided enough protective equipment for those in the front lines. It is sad and despicable. COVID-19 tests have also disappeared, and several people who took the test last month have yet to see the results. We have heard reports that some patients died before getting the results of their tests. It is not like we do not have enough tests in Zambia. The problem is that most of these test kits have been stolen and sold to some private unscrupulous individuals who are charging thousands for a COVID-19 test. What a tragedy.

We are saying what we are saying because we believe that Zambia can do better. We have the resources. We have the willingness. And we have the vision. What we are lacking is a leadership that is willing to put people’s needs at the centre. Instead, we have a cabinet that talks a lot. But when it comes to it, they are not big on action, they are not strong on good habits, and they are entirely unreliable.

The author, Elias Munshya, can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com