There’s no honour in being used by opposition to insult govt – Kamba

KENNEDY Kamba has accused some youths of being used by the opposition UPND to discredit the PF and government.

He urges youths to engage government, “get the funds and improve your lives [because] there is no honour or future in being used by the opposition UPND or any other political party to insult government.”

Kamba, the Lusaka Province PF secretary, also accused the UPND of working with deported Nigerian clergyman, Andrew Ejimadu, also known as Seer1.

He appealed to the youths to avoid being misled.

“There are too many manipulators out there who have been bought by the opposition to insult the PF government and they are busy recruiting unsuspecting youths to hate the PF,” he said in a statement yesterday. “Our repeated call to young people in our country is to approach the dynamics of politics in Zambia with sobriety to avoid being misled or used by desperate opposition politicians with a selfish agenda. Sometime back, we warned and cautioned young people to avoid associating themselves with individuals who want to play hero on Facebook and other social media platforms.”

Kamba said some youths had taken it as a duty to ‘insult’ the PF every day.

“While respecting the fact that every Zambian has rights and freedoms of association, it is important, however, to caution young people not to be swayed or get excited and made to believe that those insulting the PF government on a daily basis are doing it out of love and patriotism for the country,” he said. “Many of those claiming to be youth advocates and busy making noise by using anti-PF language on social media don’t mean well for the young people or the country. They have been bought by the opposition to discredit the government. It is a desperate ploy that must be thwarted.”

He claimed that photographer Chellah Tukuta had been bought by the UPND.

Kamba alleged that whatever Tukuta said against the government came from the country’s main opposition party.

“We told the nation a few weeks ago that photographer, Chellah Tukuta, who out of nowhere started issuing disparaging remarks against the PF government, had been bought to do so. Today we have been vindicated after pictures emerged of senior UPND officials with Tukuta displaying a membership card of the UPND,” he said. “All those issues Tukuta was talking about on social media, trying to play hero was not out of patriotism. It was for his own selfish motives and a clear destructive agenda. Unfortunately, the UPND also does not learn. The more reason why Zambians reject the UPND is that it takes pleasure in creating confusion and associating themselves with disgruntled individuals.”

And Kamba accused the UPND of using Seer1 to discredit the PF and government.

“Today the UPND vehemently refuses before the eyes of Zambians that it is not working with a fake prophet called Seer1. But very soon evidence will emerge to prove our point,” said Kamba.

“Our appeal to young people in this country is to avoid being recruited and used unknowingly or knowingly by individuals who are being paid to antagonise and insult President Edgar Lungu and the PF. Young people should not be deceived that the PF has no agenda for them. Engage government, get the funds and improve your lives. There is no honour or future in being used by the opposition UPND or any other political party to insult government.”