COVID-19 continues to spread – Chilufya

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya says the coronavirus has continued to spread across the country as the 154 new cases were recorded in 24 hours, with 10 brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Giving a daily coronavirus update in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Chilufya reiterated the need to suppress the pandemic.

“So, the geographical spread that has been talked about so wide continues to be seen in the numbers we see on a daily basis in the last 24 hours, having recorded 154 new cases identified through routine screening in Ndola, Lusaka, Kitwe, Kalumbila, Kalulushi, Chingola, Lufwanyama,” he said. “Seven healthcare workers – in Lusaka, five, Kalulushi (one) in Lufwanyama, one. And having recorded 10 BIDs: six in Lusaka, four in Ndola. This again continues to reflect the wide geographical spread and the increase in the number of cases. The cumulative number of deaths, therefore, related to COVID-19 is 256. And these have been classified as 73 deaths due to COVID-19, and 173 which are COVID related.”

He said 74 patients had been admitted to the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, with three in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Dr Chilufya said cumulative cases stood at 9,021, with 256 deaths and 7,586 recoveries.

This means that the number of active cases as at yesterday stood at 1,435.