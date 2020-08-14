I regret associating with Lungu’s PF – Akafumba

I REGRET having been associated with the PF of Mr Chagwa Lungu, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

He says while enjoyed his stay in the PF under Michael Sata, the current one is full of gatecrashers who even when the doors were closed into the party they used air vents to sneak in.

Akafumba says PF is Zambia’s worst nightmare and urges teachers, council workers and police officers not to allow the ruling party rig the 2021 general elections.

“I regret having been associated with the other PF of Mr Chagwa Lungu. I did enjoy my stay in the PF under Michael Sata and would have never left had he been still alive. The PF you know is not what we did under Sir Michael, the current one is full of gatecrashers who even when the doors were closed into the party they used air vents to sneak in. We have people who insulted Sata and never apologised now controlling the founding members,” he said. “The new PF under Mr Lungu is Zambia’s worst nightmare and if we allow them, God forbid, to win next year it will be a crisis.”

Akafumba said officers mainly in the police, council and teachers who will manage the 2021 elections should be on alert against PF rigging tactics.

“We saw a foreigner gain access into an ECZ (Electoral Commission of Zambia) secure place to rig the elections in favour of Mr Lungu. This man is now a ghost and we don’t know how much President Lungu paid the man. I can only assume that that man is still enjoying his money somewhere in the Bahamas while Zambians wallow in poverty,” he said. “So I appeal to all police officers, council officers and teachers to be alert and not allow the PF rig the elections.”

Akafumba said the levels of corruption in the PF government were unimaginable.

“I can tell you that had the big man (Sata) been alive we would have been a haven on Earth. We would have seen massive transformations and all would be smiling not as it is now. The policemen and women are not as happy as they should be – the law has been made to side with the PF and what is happening in courts against the PF members is just a theatrical performance to make us believe that the man on top (President Edgar Lungu) hates corruption when not,” said Akafumba. “The question is how has the PF failed to hand over their senior member who beat police officers at a police station? We have a lot of unanswered questions by the PF. However, I want to believe that 2021 will be a year of change and I appeal to all youths to register as voters by ensuring that they obtain NRC’s. The NDC means well and Chishimba Kambwili will ensure that this country gets back on the right track economically, politically, socially, and will ensure that the rule of law prevails and the media operates as much freely as possible.”