PF government’s shambolic handling of COVID-19 baffling

Zambia reported the first two cases of COVID-19 on the 18th of March 2020. The PF government decided not to implement a full lockdown because of economic reasons. I supported that decision and still support it because a full-blown lockdown like what is happening in Botswana (where people are asked to stay home) would have exacerbated the country’s economic woes. The PF government could also not declare a full lockdown because it has ransacked the treasury and depleted the country’s reserves that we could have used as a country in hard times such as a lockdown. If a full lockdown was declared, many Zambians could have died of hunger, as the PF government would not have been in a position to feed them.

The PF government however proposed to implement public health measures to limit the spread of the disease. In this regard, bars, restaurants, churches, learning institutions, etc, were closed. The government also called on Zambians to observe social distancing and wearing of masks. Further, bus stations were being sanitised regularly. The police and our overzealous Lusaka Province minister, Mr Bownman Lusambo, vigorously worked to enforce the measures put in place by government.

In its usual way, the PF government failed to enforce two major public health measures critical to the fight against COVID-19; namely wearing of facemasks and practicing of social distancing in public buses. As at 9th August 2020, Zambia had 8,085 confirmed cases and 235 deaths (Johns Hopkins University, 2020). With the lack of capacity to carry out many tests, one could conclude that the number of Zambians infected with COVID-19 is higher than what we are currently being told.

In one of my articles on this topic, I recommended that government should implement social distancing on public buses. In this regard, government needed to compel public bus transporters to reduce their loading capacity in order to implement social distancing in their buses. This has never been implemented, maybe because the owners of public buses are people in government or they fund the PF’s political activities.

I am also tempted to think that the PF government has failed to enforce this measure because it worried that bus drivers and the so-called bus conductors would withdraw their political support ahead of the 2021 general election. I may not be a public health specialist but I strongly feel that lack of social distancing in public buses is partly contributing to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As indicated above, the PF government has failed to make the wearing of facemasks compulsory. If you go in our townships, you see people walking without wearing facemasks as if COVID-19 does not exist. The problem is so bad in Lusaka that you feel our people are not taking the disease seriously. Is it because our leaders (President Edgar Lungu and his ministers) are all over the country campaigning in the name of checking on developmental projects? Making wearing facemasks mandatory has helped many countries such as Taiwan and Japan. For instance, Taiwan is one of the countries with the lowest cases of COVID-19. As at 9th August 2020, Taiwan had 480 cases; seven deaths and 443 recoveries (Johns Hopkins University, 2020). Taiwan which is near to Mainland China where COVID-19 started was expected to bear the brunt of the pandemic.

However, the Taiwanese government has kept the infections to minimal barest of 443 with a population of over 23.78 million people. This is because among other measures implemented is compulsory wearing of facemasks in public.

It is also disturbing to learn that the country has run out of COVID-19 testing kit and the PF government, in its usual way of lying, is claiming that there is a global shortage of Covid supplies; therefore, the country is struggling to purchase them. I don’t think the shortage of Covid testing materials is as acute as it was when the disease just broke out.

Today, many companies especially in China, are manufacturing Covid materials. The fact is that the PF government has no money; it is failing to buy medicines in hospitals and now COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing kit.

For a long time now, the PF government has been relying on donations to fight against COVID-19. The fight against COVID-19 from the onset has been based on donations. Now that donations are drying up, government is lying to us citizens.

On Monday this week, we heard President Lungu, through his Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya, saying that government had escalated the fight against COVID-19 and had asked police to enforce the public health measures. Is PF government now ready to implement social distancing in public buses? Is President Lungu and his government now declaring mandatory wearing of facemasks in public? If these two measures are not implemented, the country will not limit the spread of the pandemic; it will continue killing our people. Professor Victor Mukonka, director at the Zambia National Public Health Institute, disclosed on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation’s Sunday Interview programme on the 9th of August 2020 that the country was recording at least 21 brought-in-dead cases every day. This could even be higher than what is being reported.

As I conclude, I just want to urge the PF government to make wearing of facemasks in public mandatory. Those Zambians who cannot afford to buy masks, the PF government should distribute free masks to them as it has been claiming to have received and procured many masks. The PF government should also quickly buy COVID-19 PPE and test kits so that many people could be tested. It is time the PF government acted in a much more coordinated and responsible manner, or else many Zambians will lose their lives to COVID-19.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science.

Send comment to: tuesdaybwalya1@gmail.com