Pope donates €100,000 to food support in Zambia

POPE Francis has given the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) 100,000 Euros to support people in Zambia that are lacking good nutrition and failing to have enough food.

ZCCB secretary general Fr Cleophas Lungu disclosed the development saying the money was given after ZCCB president Rt Rev George Lungu appealed to the Pope through the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi to support people in Zambia that are lacking good nutrition and failing to have enough food.

“Out of the many requests Pope Francis received, he chose to respond to a request from Zambia. This money will be distributed through the Dioceses in order to reach to the most needy people, especially those that suffered drought and floods,” Fr Lungu said.

Pope Francis recently donated three ventilators, thousands of surgical and ordinary facemasks to the ZCCB.

“Through the donation of the 3 ventilators, lives have been saved. The pain, sufferings of the people of Zambia is relieved,” said Fr Lungu.

And Fr Lungu noted the solidarity messages that the Pope had been sending during the COVID-19 pandemic.