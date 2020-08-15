Headline Matters with Chambwa: Passage of time

Some 15 years down the line, such words and phrases as phonebook, who called, missed call, SMS, SIM card sounded so impressive. Maybe it’s just to me and my contemporaries in my village. That’s on the fringes of Lusaka, northwards.

But here we are; those words are close to hollow! I mean, whose phone still brings ‘who called’ notifications? I mean on Airtel network! Again, maybe it’s just my phone. But thing is, I have not seen anything like that.

Who remembers a political party symbolised by a flame? Mythology tells me that it had militant youth. Yes, the clock showed up and indicated that it was TIME UP for the flame. Then the clock lasted for as long as it did. When majority of “us” had no use of time, we jettisoned the clock and jumped on the sailing boat. So, here we are!

But what happened to the grandeur that was associated with, for example, phonebook, who called? Yalipwa (it vanished)! So, yes the teething troubles of despondency and evident violence, aboard the boat, fikapwa (will be over). But when? With the passage of time! Check your calendar. Today is Sunday, August 16, 2020 and so you can effortlessly do the math.

The caveat, however, is that there is little or nothing that you can get on a silver platter. Fight and fight hard and with the passage of time, VICTORY dawns. Missing the point? Fikapwa, with the passage of time! Clap for me and bye.

