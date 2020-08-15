K750 mask fine is unrealistic – Harrington

ENVIRONMENTALIST William Harrington says the K750 penalty for anyone disregarding the guideline on wearing of masks is unrealistic, unreasonable and too punitive.

Harrington said there was need for the government to consider a downward adjustment to about K100 considering the harsh economic times that citizens were experiencing.

“Whilst government efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus must be supported, there is need for government to be sensitive to the reality of the harsh socio-economic circumstances of the people,” he said. “High and unaffordable fines are also a recipe for corruption as in the case of road transport sector. People will rather negotiate their way out instead of having to part with the huge K750 fine.”

The former environmental and natural resources minister said another matter of concern was that poverty at household level would be on increase because people would spend their hard-earned meagre resources on paying fines instead of providing for their families in terms of food and medical services and drugs.

Harrington said K750 translates into about three bags of mealie-meal to last about two months for an average family of five.

He said the government should also come out clearly on how children were expected to comply with the new regulations and penalty, on how the regulations would apply to them – “or are they to be exempted?”

“If the masking regulations are to be strictly enforced, thousands of children will be caught in the police dragnet. How will authorities cope with a situation where they are simply not able to pay the penalty? So in supporting government efforts in principle, the new measures have not been well considered hence the need for a serious review of the new measures. Emphasis should be on a more aggressive sensitisation programme as opposed to punitive measures which only serve to contribute to the hardship and suffering of citizens. Depriving citizens of ‘more money in their pockets’ can result in more deaths from hunger than from the COVID-19 virus hence the need for government to strike a balance,” said Harrington. “Another point of concern is that some people have health conditions such as asthma and are unable to wear masks as their breathing becomes compromised. Has government taken this into consideration in coming up with the new regulations?”