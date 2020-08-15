Minifootbal trainings deferred to September

IN WHAT would have been history in the making for Zambia to have her first ever training session for the Zambia national minifootball team, the event has been rescheduled to next month due to increased COVID-19 cases.

Minifootball Federation president Eljiaedi Shukri said the rescheduling was meant to safeguard the lives of players and their families.

“We were supposed to start training the national team last Thursday, but we have seen an increase of active cases of COVID-19. Hence, as the Federation we thought we can postpone the trainings to next month as we monitor the situation,” said Shukri. “Want to encourage the players and the technical bench to stay safe during this time because we still need each other once things start getting into shape, and we start training for different tournaments that are ahead of us. A lot of countries have been affected and we might see the nations’ cup being postponed. And for me I think it’s good for us because we will continue training and learn more about minifootball once we resume training next month.”

The technical bench has maintained the same list of players which include: Fred Nasilele, Michael Dale, Malcolm Chizyuka, Aaron Mwale, Goodson Tembo, and Danny Siyaipelela, Junior Banda, and Suzyo Mwale.

Others are Wezi Siyaipelela, Richard Tolole, Ian Siazabani, Albert Maselechi, Johnsan Banda, Wallace Sakala, Frank Mweemba, Fuckson Mulaisho, and Martin Kabwe.