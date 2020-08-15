Moyo appeals for favourable educational policies

WE have students in higher education institutions who are engaged in drug trafficking while others are into prostitution to fund their education, says a social worker Joseph Moyo.

And Moyo, who is the founder of the African Woman Foundation (TAWF), has appealed to parents never to send their children into foreign colleges and universities without enough money.

Addressing journalists at Livingstone’s Golden Days Executive Lodge Thursday, Moyo appealed to President Edgar Lungu to ensure that no one dropped out of college or university because of poverty.

“We have heard of many students in colleges and universities sell drugs simply to fund their education. And others engage in prostitution at night and report for class the following morning. Last year, we rescued three young women who were sustaining their nursing education through prostitution,” he said.

“The African Woman Foundation believes that the value of a woman should not be in sex or child bearing, but in what she can achieve if given an opportunity or empowerment. Currently, their value is mainly in sex, child bearing and voting. President Lungu should craft a method that allows no one to be left behind. Let the value of the young women and girls not be in sex and child bearing.”

Moyo could not hold back his emotions as he broke down when he narrated Pascalinah Musakanya’s ordeal of having had to drop out of UNZA in her second year in 2017 just because her father had died.

“She went home with her six points, her dream to become an engineer died with the death of her father. No one should go through this, no one,” Moyo said as tears rolled down his chicks.

“I also appeal to parents not to send their children into foreign countries for studies, unless they have saved enough to see them through to graduation. If you don’t have enough money, don’t send your children out because you will be sending them into harm’s way. We have to rescue a lot out of these countries just because they got stranded as their parents could not send money for tuition.”

And Musakanya said it was sad to see a lot of young Zambians drop out of school just because of being poor.

Golden Days Lodge managing director Sharon Simwami promised to partner with TAWF in training young people in various skills.

“We have one girl who we trained in laundry and now she has set up her own laundry company. She goes around, collects clothes from people, does the laundry and delivers them back to the owners.”