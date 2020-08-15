NAKAMBALA REACTS TO FAZ

FAZ/EDEN University national division one league outfit, Nakambala Leopards says if the association imposes more sanctions on the club it will not be fair to them.

Club vice-chairman Obert Habasimbi told The Mast Sport in an interview that FAZ’s premature ending of the league due to COVID-19 justified Nakambala’s reasons not play matches when the league resumed.

Habasimbi, however, said the club had already started preparations for life in division one.

“It is very unfortunate that a team like Nakambala can be sanctioned when the reasons not to play the games were clearly put in the letter to FAZ. And a week later, FAZ indicated to clubs that the league is coming to an end due to COVID-19 and those were the reasons why we didn’t want to play,’’ he said. “And FAZ’s move was just reaffirming our claims that it was not conducive to play the games. And that’s why the league has ended prematurely. So, if FAZ has used the reason of COVID-19 to end the league prematurely, which is our reason why we never played the games, so why should we be sanctioned?”

Habasimbi said in an event that Nakambala were sanctioned by the Football Association of Zambia, they would use all the procedures to appeal whatever verdict would come their way.

“There is nothing much that we can do rather than go through all the appeals processes. And if we go through the procedures and we are found wanting there is nothing we can do, but we will try to do our best and present our case because it is not our making,’’ said Habasimbi. ‘’The whole world is talking about Corona. There was no single time that Nakambala failed to fulfill a fixture, this was beyond us. That’s why FAZ stopped the league because it was beyond them. If the team remains in division one, we will work hard and try to win promotion back to the super League.”

Recently, FAZ warned that it would impose more sanctions on clubs that did not fulfill fixtures for whatever reason.