NAREP DISMISSES NYIRENDA

THE National Restoration Party’s national executive committee has dropped its president Steve Nyirenda.

Frank Sichone, the party’s spokesperson said following a NEC meeting which sat today, August 15, it was resolved that Nyirenda ceases to be president with immediate effect.

Sichone said Nyirenda was dropped for bringing division in the party and failure to follow party procedures, among other things.

“The NEC that sat today 15th August 2020 has resolved today that Mr Steve Nyirenda ceases to be our party president with immediate effect for bringing division in the party, failure to follow party procedures and many more,” Sichone said.

He further said the NEC also suspended Jimmy Mubambwe the national chairman for gross misconduct.

Sichone said appointments made by Nyirenda have been nullified and no one was allowed to speak on behalf of the party apart from the spokesperson, secretary general or acting president.

“We have further resolved that Mr Charles Maboshe continue as president of the party, Mr Ezra Ngulube is the secretary general. We urge all members to remain calm as we deal with internal issues,” Sichone said.

The party has asked its former president Elias Chipimo to return and join the organisation as it works towards building the party for 2021 election.