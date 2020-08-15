Policing COVID-19

Government has decided to deploy police officers in public places to enforce public health measures on the coronavirus pandemic.
Health minister Chitalu Chilufya says the directive to deploy police officers came from Edgar Lungu.
We hope this will not lead to excessive and deadly force, particularly against the most vulnerable segments of society.
The legal enforcement of coronavirus restrictions serves as a reminder of how the law can help or hinder the public health response. The misuse of criminal law can damage trust in government services, creating disastrous results for public health.
So how can the government enforce the law while also protecting the well-being of their citizens and adhering to international human rights standards under this COVID-19 crisis?
Sometimes, limits on rights for the sake of public health are needed, as long as they are the least restrictive alternative, necessary and backed by evidence, and not imposed in an arbitrary or discriminatory way.
There has to be oversight and accountability. And if the original rationale for imposing these restrictions no longer apply or they are found to be ineffective in public health terms, then they must be lifted without delay. The problem with the coronavirus response is not that rights are being limited, but rather how that power to impose restrictions is being misused.
Using law enforcement agencies to enforce COVID-19 measures can raise challenges if they are given an overly broad mandate without effective oversight, if police or other security forces lack training and skills in responding to public health emergencies, and if the manner of enforcement violates human rights.
Mass arrests and detention in situations that make it impossible or difficult to maintain physical distancing or other preventive measures will undermine rather than advance the public health measures.
This pandemic is a justice crisis.
Using criminal law or using punitive approaches only serves to drive people underground.
There are many good laws on the books, which in principle protect people against discrimination and abuse. But those laws don’t implement themselves. For laws to come to life, ordinary people need to understand and use them.
