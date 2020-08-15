SEPA empowers women in mining

SAVE Environment and People Agency (SEPA) with support from Oxfam and the Ministry of Mines has empowered women engaged in mining activities with the technical know-how and on how to survive in the mining industry which for many years was dominated by men.

SEPA chief executive officer Mailes Muke said the training which was given to women focused on the environmental management, safety and gender related issues in the mining activities.

Muke said women were trained on how to manage the environment during the course of their activities.

She said women were given the skills on how to deal with environmental issues because mining activities not only degrade the land via deforestation but also pollute the underground water through illicit deposits of mine waste.

Muke said the women were taught that each time they mine; they need to take care of the environment because if they don’t it would in turn hurt them.

She said the training in mining environmental management included the exit plan regarding what would happen to the mine holes.

Muke said after mining the miners had an option of either burying the mine holes or transforming them into fish ponds where they would also begin another money generating venture.

She said the women were taught on safety measures in the mining industry which she said was associated with many hazards.

Muke said having basic knowledge on safety measures would help the women to reduce accidents associated with the activities.

“The safety measures which were taught to women included skills on how to protect their children from mining threats,” she said.

Muke said women were warned to never allow their children access to the mine environment.

“This warning is in line with the international protocols which protect the rights of children from hazardous activities,” she said.

Muke said Zambia was a signatory to the international protocols that protect the rights of children and warned that women found wanting risk not only to lose their mining rights but prosecution.

She said gender issues was emphasised during the training to remove the notion that mining activities was an exclusive right for men.

Muke said since women were also involved in the mining activities, there was need for men to respect and embrace them.

She said it was not only about mining that mattered but value addition to the industry which was required.