The least we expect is abuse from state agents – ZMA

THE Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) says the least it expects is verbal abuse at the hands of a state agent especially at a time health workers “are deep in the mud fighting the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The statement is in reaction to a video captured by mobile phone at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka yesterday in which a man claiming to be a patient and a police officer insulted hospital staff and accused them of being members of the opposition UPND.

In a statement, ZMA secretary general Dr Masiku Phiri said the association was aware of a video circulating online purportedly showing a patient disparaging medical officers at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH), Casualty and Emergency Area.

Dr Phiri warned that ZMA would use all of its available resources to make an example out of the “culprit” by exhausting all legal channels, with the association bearing all costs should the man be found wanting.

“At a time where as a profession we are deep in the mud fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time where over 40 medical doctors have contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty and are currently under quarantine, at a time where doctors are battling depression and mental illness because of what they have witnessed at the battlefront in the war against coronavirus, at a time where healthcare workers have been working tirelessly since the outbreak began in March without any incentive or compensation, the last thing we would expect is verbal abuse at the hands of a state agent,” Dr Phiri said.

He said while negotiations continued in the background to find amicable ways of motivating frontline workers, “we would like to remind the government that patience is not in perpetuity.”

Dr Phiri commended the health staff captured in the video for the “professionalism exhibited in the face of immeasurable provocation.”

“Yours is a calling and ethical vocation, but you are human too and we know to what extent you went to hold your ground. ZMA is immensely proud of you,” he said. “Going forward, the Zambia Medical Association has since launched its own investigation into the matter at hand in order to establish facts.”

Dr Phiri reassured the victims that should the alleged offender be found wanting, ZMA would use all of its available resources to make an example out of him by exhausting all legal channels, with ZMA bearing all costs.

“Additionally, we are aware that there was presence of police officers at the scene with multiple witnesses and so are hopeful that a criminal case has been opened against the aggressor,” he said.

Dr Phiri pledged to keep membership and the public informed with developments on this matter.