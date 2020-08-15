ZNFU bemoans ‘jumpy’ MAZ president’s ignorance

THE Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) says it is extremely disappointed with Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala and his surrogates for exhibiting high levels of ignorance on agriculture matters to the public.

Media and public relations manager Calvin Kaleyi said the MAZ president was better off shutting up than talking about things that he does not understand.

“We warned the MAZ president two years ago to stop exposing his ignorance on issues of agriculture, but he does not learn lessons. Our statement which reads in part clearly states that and we quote; ‘ZNFU is also investigating reports where millers have been instructed not to buy maize at a price beyond what the Food Reserve Agency [FRA] is offering of K110 for 50kg bag of maize at farm gate …’ We did not talk about into -mill prices. Why is the MAZ president jumpy when we have clearly stated that we are investigating reports? Why is he afraid that we investigate these reports? To investigate means to probe, study, scrutinise, or examine, just to lecture him on this term. For the record, we have been receiving reports from our District Farmers’ Associations (DFAs) around the country, which we are further investigating, or studying the matter. What is wrong with us investigating these reports?” he asked in a statement. “Why should the MAZ president and his surrogates talk about targets when MAZ has not been mandated by government to meet any targets? Why speak on behalf of government and the FRA when he is neither the spokesperson for government nor the FRA, nor is he an agent of government? We do understand that his ignorance is perpetuated by his surrogates for personal gain.”

He said the union would from now on expose Chintala in every way possible.

Kaleyi said the MAZ president’s statement was malicious and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves as he is meddling in issues that affect farmer growth and national food security.

“He clearly does not support the plight or cause of farmers but that of his and his surrogates’. We shall not allow our farmers to be taken advantage of by individuals that barely have the knowledge of agriculture. The union will always stand for the truth and nothing but the truth,” said Kaleyi.