Chipenzi asks ZNBC’s Mpadamwike, Kasama DC to resign after applying for adoption on PF

MCDONALD Chipenzi says Kasama district commissioner Kelly Kashiwa and ZNBC Kitwe senior cameraman, Andrew Mpandamwike, must be fired forthwith.

Kashiwa and Mpandamwike are among the people who have applied for possible adoption, on the PF ticket, for the forthcoming Lukashya parliamentary by-election.

Chipenzi is the executive director of Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Zambia.

“Mr Mpandamwike and Mr Kashiwa must resign with immediate effect for their overt display of membership to the ruling party through their application to be considered for adoption for the vacant parliamentary seat of Lukashya,” Chipenzi said in a statement.

He explained that the Republican Constitution, under Article 186 (1), was instructive that a public officer who sought election to State office shall resign.

Article 186 (1) states that: “a public officer who seeks election, or is appointed, to a State office shall resign.”

Article 186 (2) states that clause 186 (1) applies to a constitutional office holder.

“This means that the two civil/public officers (Mpandamwike and Kashiwa) are in search of an election to a State office which by definition includes the ‘office of the member of parliament’,” he stated.

“We, therefore, urge President Edgar Lungu, if the duo does not resign, to invoke the provisions of Article 185(1) (c) which empowers him in accordance with and subject to other provisions of this Constitution, to terminate the employment of a public officer.”

According to Article 266 of the Constitution, a public office is defined as an officer in the public service and public service is defined as service in the civil service.

A public officer is defined as a person holding or acting in a public office.

Chipenzi stated that GEARS Initiative Zambia continued to be concerned at the non-censure of public servants and/or officers prostituting with the PF without relinquishing their positions.

“It is clear, as we recently noted, that as a result, many district commissioners and other public officers have been encouraged to get involved in active partisan politics in favour of the ruling party, despite being civil servants,” Chipenzi said.

He stated that the reported application of Mpandamwike of ZNBC Kitwe studios, “who is serving as a senior cameraman” and Kashiwa, are vivid examples of how the civil/public service had been patronised by and diluted with partisan politics and politicians.

Chipenzi added that Regulation 1(2) of the electoral Code of Conduct 2016 stressed that a public officer shall not engage in any active partisan political activity whilst in the public service.

He indicated that it was clear, going by the definition of a public officer, that Kashiwa and Mpandamwike were bona fide public officers who must resign before seeking elections and engaging in active partisan political activity, whilst in the public service.

“In this regard, we demand that they resign forthwith, now that they have made it clear through their official application for adoption as candidates for the vacant parliamentary seat of Lukashya in Kasama district of Northern Province,” Chipenzi stated.

“If they don’t resign on their own, we expect the President to apply the law impartially and in a non-selective manner on the duo, despite them being sympathetic to the ruling party….”

Chipenzi expects President Lungu to apply the “rule of the thumb” he has used before on those who have being retired in national or public interest, over their perceived association with opposition political parties.

“The nation is watching and expecting for an action from the President, who swore to uphold the Constitution, to act on Kashiwa and Mpandamwike forthwith,” stated Chipenzi.

“Without their resignation, but continue to stay in and hold their public service offices, if not adopted, will clearly make them partisan and their respective offices vulnerable to political manipulation and their impartiality in the discharge of their duties [will be] questionable and unreliable.”