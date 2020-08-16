Don’t drag us into politics, Bishop Banda tells politicians

WE do not deserve the positions we have; it does not mean we are better than others, newly installed Bishop of Ndola Right Reverend Dr Benjamin Phiri has counseled.

Speaking during his installation Mass at Cathedral of Christ the King in Ndola yesterday, Bishop Phiri called on leaders to be humble in serving people.

“We have to learn that the positions that we have, we do not deserve them, it is not because we are better than others; it is because God in his mercy has seen it fit to entrust us with the responsibilities that we have. That is why we should be humble, let us be humble even as we serve because it is not because we are better,” Bishop Phiri said.

He said when one was given a leadership responsibility and the thought of deserving creeps in, it automatically attracts mistreatment of people.

Bishop Phiri recalled that he always warns those occupying public office that when they were serving they should be mindful that they act on behalf of God.

He urged leaders to obey and fear God even in their responsibility as well as being humble in the execution of their duty.

“When you are given this responsibility and then we think that we deserve it, then we are going to start mistreating other people and other people will look like lesser beings. I always warn, your Excellency (President Lungu), I always warn all those who have public office, when we are serving, let us be mindful all the time that we are acting on behalf of God. It is not up to you…I don’t know here on the Copperbelt but I know where I come from. Some of these office bearers are there to serve themselves and are there in order to gain,” he said.

“Somebody comes from a remote place to be served then they look at that person and say, ‘come tomorrow’. Why should the person come tomorrow when you are there and you are paid for that job which you are receiving the money for? You are paid to do that job but you don’t want to serve? You want somebody to give you something extra on the side so that you can do the job, my goodness! If I was God, I would without any hesitation remove from responsibility all such officials because they are not serving the common interest. Mary is teaching us to obey God, fear God even in your responsibility, fear God and be humble. When you are humble, God is going to bless you. I am not better than any of you, I am a sinner like any of you because we are all sinners, that I can assure you. We are all sinners but we must repent and ask God for mercy…. Mary today is teaching us that when we humble ourselves and obey God, do our best to serve as God wants us to serve, God is going to honour us without at the same time implying that my service in Ndola is an honour, my service in Ndola is a cross, it’s just that now I have a bigger cross than the one I had before because apart from the language, I have to win you over my brothers and sisters so that I would be identified as one of you, a messenger of God.”

Bishop Phiri called for prayers for the country’s leaders, including President Edgar Lungu, to receive the grace to emulate Mary.

And after his installation, Bishop Phiri urged politicians not to drag the church in their politics.

He said throughout his life, he has never owned a party card thus was not a member of any political organisation.

“A word to all of you politicians, don’t drag us the church into the politics. Our job is to unite; I am not ashamed to say that throughout my life, I have never owed a party card so I don’t belong to any political party. For us, as long as we are able to cooperate in order to save our people, well then we are going to be partners in order to save the people,” said.

Performing his first official duty, Bishop Phiri immediately appointed Reverend Fr Christopher Chowa as Vicar General.

He further confirmed all office bearers in their current position stating that official letters would accompany the avowal.

Meanwhile, President Lungu, who was the guest of honour at the even, said the church had played a significant role in advancing development in Zambia.

He said the gesture of taking development in far flung areas by the church had not gone unnoticed.

President Lungu added that the Church and government could not afford to work in isolation.

“The Church has historically played an instrumental role in advancing development in Zambia, reaching places that are challenging, being well connected to communities on the ground and playing a key role in service delivery, especially in very hard to reach areas. I must say that this gestures has not gone unnoticed,” President Lungu said.

He said his government recognises the role that the Church in Zambia has been playing in shaping society through various developmental programmes.

“You the Church have continued to initiate and implement projects that touch the people’s spiritual, economic and social growth. Your continued advocacy for the betterment of lives of women and children, including a heart for the vulnerable and marginalised people in society is highly commendable,” he said.

“I wish to reiterate the fact that the Church and government cannot afford to work in isolation. The two institutions serve the same constituents; hence, there is a need for a closer collaboration for the benefit of the nation. We have an onerous task to uplift the social status of our people. Therefore, we are bound to complement each other. In this regard, as government, we look forward to the church to foster unity among the people of Zambia.”

President Lungu added that the church should be in the forefront sowing seeds of love and not discord across political or ethnic divides.

He said similarly, his government was determined to persevere in its quest to promote national values and principles premised on patriotism, including national unity among others.

He urged the church not to abandon its God-given mandate of peace building by preaching love.

President Lungu also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to draw more lessons from the Church by tapping into its wisdom with regard to service delivery.

“Church leaders should continue to help safeguard peace in our nation by playing their role as shepherds of god’s flock. I wish to reaffirm my government’s commitment to draw more lessons from the church by tapping into their wisdom with regard to service delivery to the less privileged in our society, and also to cooperate in various fields for the good of all Zambians. Allow me to once again extend my sincere gratitude for inviting me to be part of this joyous celebration. May god bless you all, I thank you,” said President Lungu.

Archbishop Alick Banda of Lusaka wished Bishop Phiri well in his new capacity.

“My brother Benjamin, love the people and bring them closer to God. I wish you well in this new capacity,” said Bishop Banda.

And Pope Francis urged the new bishop to be father to everyone and show God’s mercy to all.