Govt has failed to pay TAZARA workers – Silumbe

GOVERNMENT has failed to pay TAZARA workers for six months, creating tension and dampening their moral, reveals a trade unionist Bevis Silumbe.

In an interview, Silumbe, who is the president of the Crews and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CRAWUZ), however, dispelled news that TAZARA workers intended to go on strike.

“The issue of having unpaid salaries is true, but the component of going on strike is not…. This is August, so we are talking of six months without salaries. The challenge is that the two governments (Tanzania and Zambia) agreed that they should take the burden of paying salaries from the shoulder of TAZARA for some time so that it can regain its strength in terms of paying salaries,” he said. “The Tanzanian government has implemented that, while the Zambian government did not; so, this is the challenge. Our colleagues in Tanzania are up to date with payment of salaries because government has gone in, while here we are still behind.”

Asked what management was doing about it, Silumbe said the union was tired of engaging leadership.

“We are tired of engaging management, because this has been going on for some time. Morale can’t be good, it is down. The issue of unpaid salaries is creating tension,” said Silumbe.