SACCORD hails peaceful settlement of Zambia-DRC border dispute

THE Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says peace is the only ingredient that provides any country an opportunity to develop.

SACCORD has welcomed reports of a peaceful settlement of the border dispute between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Executive director Boniface Cheembe said since independence Zambia had practiced the foreign policy principle of “good neighbourliness” and this had contributed to the country being peaceful.

Cheembe said the border dispute between the two neighbours that had intensified created an environment of possible serious violence between the two neighbours.

“We are happy that Zambia and the DRC through the assistance of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mediation team have managed to arrive at an amicable and peaceful solution on the border dispute. The peaceful border dispute between Zambia and the DRC now offers a conducive environment through which both countries can focus on achieving mutual development goals and progress that is in the interest of both countries and their people,” said Cheembe.

A couple of months back, Zambian soldiers engaged in clashes and some lives were lost.