UPND will give amnesty to PF leaders who will return what they have stolen – Mwaliteta

PF should be ready because Zambians will fight back in 2021, says Obvious Mwaliteta.

And Mwaliteta, who served in Southern, Central, Western and Lusaka provinces as minister under Michael Sata, says amnesty will be given to PF leaders to return whatever they have stolen failure to which the law will take its course.

Meanwhile, Mwaliteta says: “Zambians are now regretting why they did not make Hakainde Hichilema head of State 20 years ago because Zambia would not have been what it is today.”

Reacting to Southern Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans, who said it is becoming more clear that the UPND will not dislodge President Edgar Lungu in 2021 because it is becoming weaker as the year draws near, Mwaliteta said Zambians have lost faith in the ruling party.

“The PF has not managed to attract any investors apart from dealers whom they are looting the country’s wealth with…this government has no vision and it’s sad that we still have people like Evans who was a deputy minister and thinks the UPND is becoming weaker everyday. It is not the UPND that is weak; it is the people of Zambia who are weak because they have nothing to eat. They have no food and we as UPND are their only hope. PF will be shocked [with] what will happen in 2021. Zambians know when to fight back and they will fight back in 2021, the PF should be ready. PF should watch out,” Mwaliteta said.

He added that the PF under President Lungu had made Zambians very poor.

Mwaliteta, who is also former Kafue member of parliament, said the PF had turned the Disaster Mitigation Managment Unit (DMMU) into a campaign organ through which it distributes free food in areas where by-elections are held.

He said Hichilema was the only economist who could fix the failed Zambian economy.

“Hakainde Hichilema is the only doctor who understands the problems of Zambians, he is the only person who can fix the economy, because the problem of Zambia is the economy. The PF has made Zambians very poor and with this poverty, who can refuse to get a 12 and half kg bag of mealie-meal for free from DMMU which the PF has turned into a campaign organ during by-elections?” Mwaliteta asked.

He said Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia was now selling scrap metal to Kafue Steel in order to pay workers’ salaries.

“The PF has not attracted any investor, they have only brought in dealers whom they are plundering the nation’s wealth together with…look at Nitrogen Chemicals, instead of making fertiliser, they are now selling scrap metal to Kafue Steel to pay workers…. PF is the enemy of the people because of the high poverty levels, lack of medicines in hospitals, high youth unemployment and power load-shedding…. Zambians have lost faith in them and they should know that the 2021 elections are not ordinary ones, they are a revolution because the people are very, very annoyed. They have no food on their tables because of high corruption levels which even a grade one school child can see, they can’t cheat Zambians anymore and they should just accept the results that will come in 2021. We as UPND are the only hope for Zambians. There is no way one can wake up in the morning and there is no food in the house, no electricity and when one is sick there is no medicine in a hospital while the PF ministers and the President are very, very comfortable from the wealth they are amassing through dubious deals…we will give them amnesty to return whatever they have stolen, but those that won’t they will face the law,” Mwaliteta said.

He added that the PF was dividing Zambians on tribal lines.

Mwaliteta added that greediness reigns among PF leaders.

“They just talk about tribe, they are dividing us on tribal lines instead of giving hope and the youths are the hardest hit. Greed, greediness reigns in PF while Zambians have no money in their pockets…we as UP D will win in 2021 just like Sata did with just 15 members of parliament,” said Mwaliteta.