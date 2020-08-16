We need leaders like Thomas Sankara

[By Gregory Kaputula]

Thomas Isidore Noel Sankara was born on 21st December 1949 in Yako, Burkina Faso (formerly Upper Volta) to Marguerite Sankara and Joseph Sankara.

He was married to Marriam Sankara with whom he had two children; namely Auguste and Philippe. Sankara was a Burkinabe militant social justice campaigner. He was a Burkinabe military captain, Marxist revolutionary, Pan-Africanist and was known by many, especially his supporters, as a charismatic and iconic figure of revolution; he is commonly referred to as ‘Africa’s Che Guevara’.

In August 1983, Sankara seized power in a popularly supported coup at the age of 33, with the goal of eliminating corruption and the dominance of the former French colonial power. He took power from Maj Jean-Baptiste Ouedraogo in an internal power struggle. He immediately launched one of the most ambitious programmes for social and economic change ever attempted on the African continent. To symbolise this new autonomy and rebirth, he renamed the country from Upper Volta to Burkina Faso which means ‘land of upright people’.

His foreign policies were centred on anti-imperialism, with his government eschewing all foreign aid, pushing for odious debt reduction, nationalising all land and mineral wealth, and averting the power and influence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. His domestic policies were focused on preventing famine anchored on self-sufficient farming methods and land reform, prioritising education with a nationwide literacy campaign, and promoting public health.

At rural and village level, Sankara called on every village to build a medical dispensary, and had over 350 communities construct schools with their own labour. Moreover, his commitment to women’s rights led him to outlaw female genital mutilation, forced marriages and polygamy, while appointing women to high government positions and encouraging them to work outside their homes and staying in school even when pregnant.

In order to achieve this radical transformation of society, he increasingly exerted authoritarian control over the nation. And to counter his opposition in towns and work places around the country, he ensured that corrupt officials, counter-revolutionaries, and lazy workers were tried in Popular Revolutionary Tribunals. Additionally, as an admirer of Fidel Castro’s Cuban Revolution, Sankara set up Cuban-style Committees for the Defence of the Revolution (CDRs).

Sankara’s visionary leadership turned his country from a sleepy West African nation with the colonial designation of Upper Volta to a dynamo of progress under the proud name of Burkina Faso ‘land of upright people’. He led one of the most ambitious programmes of sweeping reforms ever seen in Africa. It sought to fundamentally reverse the structural social inequities inherited from the French colonial order.

He focused the state’s limited resources on the marginalised majority in the countryside. When most African countries depended on imported food and external assistance for development, Sankara championed local production and the consumption of locally-made goods. He firmly believed that it was possible for the Burkinabes, with hard work and collective social mobilisation, to solve their problems, mostly associated with scarce food and drinking water.

In Sankara’s Burkina Faso, no one was above farm work, or graveling roads, not even the president, government ministers or army officers. Intellectual and civic education were systematically integrated with military training and soldiers were required to work in local community development projects.

Sankara disdained formal pomp and banned any cult of his personality. He could be seen casually walking the streets, jogging or conspicuously slipping into the crowd at a public event.

He was a rousing orator who spoke with uncommon candour and clarity and did not hesitate to publicly admit mistakes, rebuke comrades or express moral objections to heads of powerful nations, even if it imperilled him. For example, he famously criticised French president Francois Mitterand during a state dinner for hosting the leader of apartheid South Africa.

His revolutionary programmes for African self-reliance made him an icon in the eyes of many poor Africans. Sankara remained popular with most of his country’s impoverished citizens for the following fundamental changes he made in four years:

He vaccinated 2.5 million children against meningitis, yellow fever and measles in a matter of weeks. He planted over 10 million trees to prevent desertification. He initiated a nation-wide literacy campaign, increasing the literacy rate from 13 per cent in 1983 to 73 per cent in 1987.He built roads and railway lines to tie the nation together, without foreign aid. Sankara appointed females to high governmental positions, encouraged them to work, recruited them into the military, and granted pregnancy leave during education. He outlawed female genital mutilation, forced marriages and polygamy in support of women’s rights. He reduced the salaries of all senior public servants, including his own, and forbade the use of government chauffeurs and 1st class airline tickets. He sold off the government fleet of Mercedes cars and made the Renault 5 (the cheapest car sold in Burkina Faso at that time) the official service car of ministers.

As President, he lowered his salary to $450 a month and limited his possessions to a car, four bikes, three guitars, a fridge and a broken freezer. He refused to use the air conditioning in his office on the grounds that such luxury was not available to everyone but a handful of Burkinabes.

Sankara redistributed land from the feudal landlords and gave it directly to the peasants. Wheat production rose in three years from 1,700 kilograms per hectare to 3,800 kilograms per hectare, making the country food self-sufficient.

In Ouagadougou, Sankara converted the army’s provisioning store into a state-owned supermarket open to everyone (the first supermarket in the country). He opposed foreign aid, saying that; “He who feeds you, controls you.” Sankara spoke at forums like the Organisation of African Unity against continued neo-colonialist penetration of Africa through Western trade and finance. He called for a united front of African nations to repudiate their foreign debt. He argued that the poor and exploited did not have an obligation to repay money to the rich and exploiting. Sankara encouraged Burkinabes to wear a traditional tunic, woven from Burkinabe cotton and sewn by Burkinabe craftsmen. (The reason being to rely upon local industry and identity rather than foreign industry and identity).

As an accomplished guitarist, he wrote the new national anthem himself. When asked why he didn’t want his portrait hang in public places as was the norm with other African leaders, Sankara replied; “There are seven million Thomas Sankaras.”

However, his policies alienated and antagonised the vested interests of an array of groups, which included the small but powerful Burkinabe middle class, the tribal leaders whom he stripped of the long-held traditional right to forced labour and tribute payments, and France and its ally the Ivory Coast.

On 15th October 1987 Thomas Sankara was killed by an armed group with twelve other officials in a coup d’état organised by his former colleague Blaise Compaore. Deterioration in relations with neighbouring countries was one of the reasons given, with Compaore stating that Sankara jeopardised foreign relations with former colonial power, France and neighbouring Ivory Coast. Prince Johnson, a former Liberian warlord allied to Charles Taylor, told Liberia’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) that it was engineered by Charles Taylor. After the coup and although Sankara was known to be dead, some Committees for the Defence of the Revolution mounted an armed resistance to the army for several days.

A week before his murder, Sankara declared that: “While revolutionaries as individuals can be murdered, you cannot kill ideas.” Sankara’s body was dismembered and was quickly buried in an unmarked grave, while his widow Mariam and two children fled the nation. Compaore immediately reversed the nationalisation policy and overturned nearly all of Sankara’s policies, he re-joined the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The author is a development activist, law student and a social commentator. Send comment to: gregory.kaputula@gmail.com