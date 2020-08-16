Copperbelt minister Japhen Mwakalombe says the economy is doing very well as seen from infrastructure developments.
What infrastructure development is Mwakalombe talking about? Is he talking about the roads in Lusaka donated and being constructed by the Indian government?
What infrastructure development is there in most parts of Zambia?
Let him go to Western Province and see what infrastructure development is there!
Let Mwakalombe go to Northern and Muchinga provinces and see what infrastructure is there! They will feel very insulted by his statement.
And what development is this that is not seen or felt by the people?
Wherever one goes the number one cry of the people is the poor state of roads.
And if the Patriotic Front wants to use infrastructure development as their main campaign issue they face very serious problems. They don’t have much to show. What is there are abandoned infrastructure development projects that were started by Michael Sata. Most of the projects Sata initiated stopped the day he died in September 2014.
And many places people are angry and are pointing to these abandoned projects as the failure of this Patriotic Front government of Edgar.
But if they can’t be re-elected on infrastructure development what else can they cling to? What else can they claim to have done?
The truth is Edgar and his minions have nothing to show. And that’s why many Patriotic Front members of parliament are in trouble in their constituencies. They promised a lot to people and have delivered nothing. And now people are asking them about what they promised and they have no honest answers.
Most of Patriotic Front members of parliament are today having serious problems visiting their constituencies because they don’t have answers to the people’s questions about their failure to deliver on promises.
The truth is where there’s development one doesn’t need to search for it with Job’s comb; it is a tangible reality which all can easily see.
